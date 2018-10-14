How The Hollow, Shallow Babu Owino Messed Ugandan MP Hon Bobi Wine Kenyan Tour

By Tony Oyugi

BOBI WINE

As my brother David Jesse opines, this visit seems to have been invaded by vultures. Bobi has packaged himself as a revolutionary. A man who is ready and willing to lead Ugandans out of Museveni’s dictatorship.

Uganda is at a point that Kenyans experienced in the eighties and early nineties. If the visit was part of an educational and sensitization tour, I wish Bobi would have met our true revolutionaries. The likes of Rev Timothy Njoya, Davinder Lamba, Willy Mutunga, Raila Amollo Odinga, Oduor Ong’wen, Salim Lone, Wafula Buke, Macharia Franjes Gaitho, Joe Ager, Paddy Onyango, etc.

Walking around with a gang keen on selfies and hollow chanting doesn’t add value to Bobi’s cause. These crowd has nothing to offer in terms of INTELLECTUAL and logistical support. They have close to zero experience shared amongst themselves on revolutions and matters change. If the visit was about getting the political support of Kenyans, it has failed. What was the rally for? If Bobi wanted to deliver his message to the good people of Kenya, he hasn’t scored. Most if not all who attended were there out of curiosity. They wanted to see this man Bobi. Not to hear his message.

Since this has been a wasted visit, Bobi should next visit South Africa the country where many revolutionaries are still alive. Julius Malema is leading something close to Bobi’s. Let them exchange notes. These Kenyans have wasted his money and time!

Meanwhile here is an hilarious comment by Onyango Jnr about Hon Moses Wetangula who is set to be DP Ruto lead captain the NO REFERENDUM Campaign team:

“Just woke up to the rude reality that pencil-thin Ugandan revolutionary BOBI WINE is ten times popular than Wetangula in Nairobi, 20 times popular than Wetangula in Kakamega and 90 times popular than Wetangula in Bungoma. This is sad…Wetangula joined politics before Bobi’s mother got married. Wetangula joined Cabinet before Bobi joined class one…Bobi joined politics last year, and today….Bobi crosses the border to be popular than Wetangula in his own land of birth.At this rate I think he should now change his name to DRYangula..”– Onyango Ochieng Jnr