How Somali power brokers confused tricked Mt Kenya mafia to pass a bad CRA formula since 2010- Moses Kuria reveals

By Hon Moses Kuria

It is important to note that what is happening with the Revenue Allocation Formula is trying to redress some historical injustice that happened 10 years ago. At the onset of the 2010 constitution, then Chair of the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC) in the 10th parliament Hon Abdulkadir Mohammed managed to pass the ‘original sin’ of a formula that was so hopeless unfair and inequitable.

Those days you dared not go against Northern Kenya. They had perched themselves at the top of the most important commissions and constitutional offices including IEBC. Worse still they exploited the Kibaki-Odinga schism to have things their way.

When the 2nd generation formula came up in 2015, again Hom Abdulkadir Mohammed, then an advisor to President Uhuru Kenyatta based at State House ensured that the historic injustice was never redressed. Again Northern Kenya exploited the Uhuru-Raila rift to ensure things went their way. This abusive husband, long used to a subservient wife is now shocked that the wife is screaming to the neighbours and asking for her rights. His response is to call the wife all sorts of names for asking for her rights. And again he is trying to exploit the current political formations to get away with this injustice. Enough is Enough