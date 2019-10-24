How Ruto reduced Mohamed Ali to a spanner-boy ‘jichopesa’

By Onyinkwa Nyakundi via fb

There are a couple of realities that i wish to point out to those that pointed out that it wasn’t proper protocol for the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, on landing for national celebrations, to be received at the host City by a one man entourage comprised only of a young rookie MP.

First, as you wonder ati sijui “kwani there isn’t even a single Kalenjin DC, OCPD or even OCS in the entire Coast Province that would have been tagged along to stand next to Moha ‘Jichopesa’ to give it a less comical appearance?”, you must know that in the Civil Service, the moment you fall out with ‘the authorities’ and are declared a Pariah, none will touch you, even with a 2,022 Metres long pole.

And isn’t it poetic justice that the last time anyone else was in a similar situation, it happened at a Public function in this very City in a near identical fashion, when Raila was laid for a ‘nusu mkeka’, and Ruto couldn’t stop mocking and insulting him about the humiliation he was being subjected to by the very same folks now dishing it out to him in huge helpings?

Do y’all know that later last evening, State House orderlies reportedly denied a very senior Government official entry into the ‘after party’ that ‘the boss’ was hosting for his friends and guests who included ‘wale tuliowashinda’? One only need look at the sudden about turn that now has him supporting the BBI and no longer sees it as ‘njama ya kutengenezea wanasiasa vyeo’ to know that he is ‘under sieke’.

But that is not even the point. The point is that we surely wouldn’t be fair to expect that Aisha Jumwa who is battling personal, political and legal challenges of ‘life and death proportions’ drops everything else she was battling and dash to the Airport to shake the hand of the man that is the source of all her current battles. It is therefore a gross misrepresentation of reality to claim that his ‘handout army’ of Coast MPs that he used to roll with has whittled down to just ‘Jichopesa’. They are two ~ ‘Kiuno stiff’ and ‘Jichopesa’.