HOW President WILLIAM RUTO Will Tackle Poverty- Part 1

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler – Director Of Communications, Office Of The President

Fellow compatriots, as I always tell you, our treasury has been robbed to near-zero. This nation is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There is no sign of life in this country anymore. Should we carry on like this, I see bows and arrows everywhere.

As I write this, there’s enough reason, therefore, to fear that, if we carry on with this looting into another round of elections, Kenya won’t survive the attack. The stakes have become too high. Everyone wants to seek a political office because it is the only sanctuary left in these days of insecurity terrorist activities, kidnapping and other violent crimes. Only those in government do not pay for security from their pockets. They are guarded by the police as they loot public funds. It is an open secret that life outside the government is hell.

Time is running out for a backward nation like Kenya to come to its senses or risk deeper, unending suffering and perpetual enslavement. But fellow Kenyans, God has remembered us. He has sent us a Moses that will get us out of Egypt and help lift our country out of the poverty hole. That man is H.E. William Samoei Arap Ruto.

We all know that Ruto is a no nonsense fearless man. He is a man of impeccable character and royal courage. He is not a man who can be cowed and intimidated anyhow. Unlike President Kenyatta, Bill will not spare any big thief that loots public funds without compunction. He will launch war on corruption and indiscipline immediately and send them to prison. The moment he takes oath of office, is the day we will bury the shackles of perpetual slavery. That is the day the crab fingers of looters will be broken and permanently paralyzed.

When President Ruto takes over at the helm as the 5th President of this great nation, economic oppression and domination will be eradicated for good. For the cartels, he will raise a standard against them with his rich pedigree of integrity. After all, “An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure” They will not be given a chance to advance their devilish acts. President Ruto will not go to State House by fraud. The love of the great and sophisticated people of Kenya for him will propel him there.

When President Ruto takes office, he will ensure that the developed world does not overwhelm us with new technological wonders, but by buying our own products. His government will remove all obstacles on their way of doing business to enable them establish power plants here at reasonable rates. As a result, we will export our beans, flowers, cassava flour, groundnuts, quality coffee and tea, among hundreds of other products to America, Europe and Asia. President Ruto will only allow the white man to come with the machinery for processing our rotting mangoes, pawpaw and tomato.

In Ruto government, no human being will be allowed to import a single grain of wheat or rice; we will cultivate them here. Expensive jewelry, sugar, ethanol, toothpicks, matchboxes and other useless items will be contraband. Anti fraud agencies and the Director of Public Prosecution will be given all the support, power and freedom it needs to enable it tackle the rich thieves who evade tax. Under the watch of President Ruto, the country will no longer be the haven of drug barons, fraudsters, internet scammers, paedophiles, rapists, gays and other criminals.

We ordinary citizens have been toughened by the hard times in the past 6 years. We must not give up nevertheless. Though help doesen’t seem forthcoming from the Uhuru administration, there are practical steps the incoming government will take to eradicate poverty and make people lead better lives. The Ruto administration will advise people to stick to the old lesson. Citizens will be edified to cut their coat according to their cloth. It means they should learn to live within their income: live in houses they can afford to pay for, birth fewer children, drive cars they can maintain stress, travel when they need and not want, send their children to good schools they can afford, drink smart and eat smart.

There is no doubt that this government has reached the end of its tether in terms of job creation. The incoming government will ensure the situation does not worsen. Unlike the Uhuru administration, the Ruto administration will not establish or approve schools that little or no value. It will not hire employees that do little or no work but take home fat salaries at the end of the month. The Ruto administration will channel resources and energy to jumpstart institutes that teach our youth skills. That way, our young men and women will learn skills that will enable them set up work stations and empower themselves. That way, they will stop glorifying and worshipping the criminals that have aggrandized public money.

Fellow Kenyans, I know these are annoying times for almost everyone. Our well groomed young women remain unmarried because our well groomed young men are not ready to marry them yet because of poverty. Learned young men have turned thugs for crooked politicians. Due to lack of employment, others have become car washers and helpers at construction sites (I met one this morning). The irony is that in this country, needs keep increasing just as incomes keep dwindling.

The leadership of President Ruto no crooked politician will misuse any youth because all of them will be occupied. Under President Ruto watch, no university will be allowed to produce unemployable graduate. No more universities will be created until the existing ones are made to become what they ought to be.

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii County)