How Poor Kenyans Can Help Rescue Economy From Collapsing, Force Regime Change

By E Njega

The greatest tragedy we face today as a country is our willingness to suffer in silence and to count suffering as normal.

By failing to connect the dots between the empty dinner table and the people we elected, we allow politicians to get away with murder.

We have to make a choice between suffering individually and silently and acting collectively in self interest.

By the time this corrupt and incompetent regime accepts to have messed the economy, winning the jackpot will be easier than staying alive.

We need a revolution against these thugs ASAP. The window of opportunity is closing fast.