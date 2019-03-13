How media killed story of Raila endorsing hon Tim Wanyonyi Nairobi governor 2022

By Saadic Saad

Mainstream media must stop biased reporting with vested agenda when it comes to writing and reporting of Party leader HE Raila Odinga’s remarks on events attended by Change Movement life members. Today’s Nairobi leaders meeting at Orange House patroned by Kenya’s Co-President can’t be levelled to a mere meeting because all MCAs and MPs sponsored by ODM were inattendance to drink from the pot of wisdom the institution Raila Odinga

What baffles me to eccentric levels is the manner of discriminatory journalism or reporting the communication team juggles online and carefully selected photos, cropped to suit someone’s personal agenda. I will explain in detail. Last year at Kabete Technical grounds, respected Westlands MP Hon Tim Wanyonyi hosted a sporting event and invited his political mentor HE Raila Odinga who attended in earnest, the ODM communication team was present to record and take note of crucial remarks made by Baba himself..One major earthquake remarks of magnitude 10.0 on the richter scale by Jakom was the public endorsement of Hon Tim Wanyonyi to fly the ODM Governor flag in 2022, surprisingly nothing of the sort reflected on their page or any print media, do you follow? Let’s continue.

Today’s event at Orange House was another game changer, the People’s President reiterated infront of all Nairobi MCAs, MPs and party leaders gathered that Westlands MP Hon Tim Wanyonyi is Tosha to fly the party’s flag in the Nairobi gubernatorial race in 2022…but like I said, they deliberately failed to capture that part or better yet Raila never endorsed Mr Wanyonyi, worst case scenario, the People’s servant looks like he was never present at the event..If you think I am lying, kindly visit the ODM page and see for yourself.

Question is, who are the merchands of retrograde politics serving? Raila has endorsed Hon Tim Wanyonyi twice for governor, let’s say it slipped their mind the first time, but a second time too? What Baba can see seated, nobody can see standing on top of KICC..ODM communication team needs to come clean on this matter.