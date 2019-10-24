How Jacob Zuma looted South Africa, total state capture

By Gordon Opiyo via fb

After 10 years of Jacob Zuma’s Presidency, years marked by State Capture by the Gupta Family, and unseen levels of looting, South Africa is now facing serious economic challenges.

The current president has to face the consequences of the Zuma 10 year reign.

In Kenya, it is going to be messy after 2022. Most of the loans will start being paid between 2020 and 2022. For instance, the SGR Loan is due for payment from 2020 after expiry of the grace period.

We will start paying most of the 4.5 trillion that Uhuru recklessly borrowed from 2021, 2022 and 2023.

We need to come together to save our country from economic collapse beyond 2022.

We can make it.

We have the youthful educated population.

We have very enterprising Kenyans.

We can start real irrigation projects and cut food imports.

We can kick out cartels from Tea, Coffee and Sugarcane farming and ensure that the hundreds of billions go directly to farmers.

We can turn Northern Kenya into the Food Basket and become top exporter of livestock to Middle East.

Kibaki showed us That we can do it, if we only kick out the selfish and corrupt.

We can do it.

We will do it