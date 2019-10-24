How Jacob Zuma looted South Africa, total state capture

By Gordon Opiyo via fb
After 10 years of Jacob Zuma’s Presidency, years marked by State Capture by the Gupta Family, and unseen levels of looting, South Africa is now facing serious economic challenges.
The current president has to face the consequences of the Zuma 10 year reign.
In Kenya, it is going to be messy after 2022. Most of the loans will start being paid between 2020 and 2022. For instance, the SGR Loan is due for payment from 2020 after expiry of the grace period.
We will start paying most of the 4.5 trillion that Uhuru recklessly borrowed from 2021, 2022 and 2023.
We need to come together to save our country from economic collapse beyond 2022.
We can make it.
We have the youthful educated population.
We have very enterprising Kenyans.
We can start real irrigation projects and cut food imports.
We can kick out cartels from Tea, Coffee and Sugarcane farming and ensure that the hundreds of billions go directly to farmers.
We can turn Northern Kenya into the Food Basket and become top exporter of livestock to Middle East.
Kibaki showed us That we can do it, if we only kick out the selfish and corrupt.
We can do it.
We will do it
Comments
warigi watene says
Yes we can…….
warigi watene says
Only if we can kick out greed from our hearts
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Good article. It’s good not to loose hope, but for me, i’ve given up on this country. Look at this:1. An attempt to reform the police has failed. They are the most vicious thugs today.2. We are soon to hit 9t debt ceiling. Rails head to the bush!3. Only in Kenya where a km of tarmacked road now costs 2b.4. There’s no difference between the clergy and traffic policemen. The same priest you confess to and who tells you ‘body of christ’ is a sodomist and visits Koinange street.5. Tribalism and stupidity. People complain of impoverishment, yet they can’t dare demonstrate and riot.6. The judiciary is a cartel of thieves working in cahoots with lawyers. No corruption case will ever get concluded in Kenya. 7. The case of dams was a lie. No dam will ever be finished. It was a ploy to loot! 8. Funny machines that can print anything under the sun have flooded Nairobi. Everything we are eating and drinking is carsinogenic due to unparalled greed. KBS employees dare not speak, else. Then, Kenyans are so divided tribally. We only unite to destroy this country more by electing looters of the ‘Tuko pamoja’ shit. All this is what Boniface Mwangi talks about daily.