Exposed: How Governor Kidero Allies Looted 200Million Meant For Pumwani Hospital- Sonko’s Shocking Revelation

By GOVERNOR Mike Mbuvi Sonko

FACTS ON PUMWANI MATERNITY HOSPITAL FORMER NAIROBI DEPUTY GOVERNOR FORGOT TO HIGHLIGHT IN HIS SOCIAL MEDIA UPDATE EARLIER TODAY.

I Was today shocked by the attached update on both Twitter & FB by my friend & Bro. the former Nairobi DG Jonathan Mueke on Pumwani hospital. He alleged that the plans to upgrade pumwani maternity hospital were done in 2016 but the PPP was not approved by the National treasury which led to the withdrawal of the project investors from India.

I wish to respond as here under:

The National treasury through PS Thugge approved the PPP of Pumwani maternity hospital in 2016.

The project failed to be launched simply because the investors from India were asked to give an upfront kickback of 350,000,000/= (350m).

After a thorough perusal of the file we have managed to get the same investors from India who are now ready to launch the PUMWANI MATERNITY AND MUTUAINI HOSPITAL PROJECTS by next week.

The same year Treasury released 212,000,000/= (212m) as part of the health budget allocation. The money was wired to Nairobi city county COOP BANK A/C NO. 01141232396601. Out of this amount 103,000,000/= (103m) was to cater for the completion of the stalled 74 bed multi storeyed block at mama Lucy hospital while 109,000,000/= (109m) was for commencement of Pumwani maternity hospital upgrade.

The 109m for Pumwani maternity hospital upgrade was transferred from NAIROBI CITY COUNTY COOP BANK A/C NO. 01141232396601 TO GURUMANI TRADERS LTD ( Directors GEORGE WAINAINA NJOGU & his bro. JOHN NJOGU) COOP BANK A/C NO. 01148230208500 from here the money was later transferred to SAGAR BUILDERS LTD A/C. NO. 95860400000034 BANK OF BARODA . as per the records at the countys planning office SAGAR BUILDERS are the contractors who built GEM SUITES APARTMENTS at Riverside owned by my predecessor.

The 103,000,000/= for completion of the stalled 74 bed multi storeyed block at mama-lucy hospital was also transferred from NAIROBI CITY COUNTY COOP BANK A/C. NO. 01148230208500 to LODWAR WHOLESALERS LTD (whose Directors are also GEORGE WAINAINA NJOGU former my predecessor’s chief of staff & his bro. JOHN NJOGU) KCB BANK A/C. NO. 1126798398 who then transferred part of the money to KIDERO FOUNDATION FAMILY BANK AC. NO. 068000004475.

I further wish to repeat my same position at JEFF KOINANGE LIVE on another 58,000,000/= (58m) still part of health allocation to PUMWANI MATERNITY HOSPITAL from Treasury to NAIROBI CITY COUNTY A/C. NO. 1000171502 COOP BANK DEVELOPMENT ACCOUNT. The money was later transferred to the lawyer who was recently murdered as investigations commenced through his law firm WACHIRA MBURU & CO. ADVOCATES JAMII BORA BANK A/C. NO. 013331712948 who transferred the money to THE CUPS LTD (also owned by GOERGE WAINAINA NJOGU former chief of staff) JAMII BORA BANK A/C. 101678616001.

THE CUPS LTD later transferred the money to EVANS ODHIAMBO KIDERO personal account at FAMILY BANK A/C. NO. 068000004475.

Finally I wish to state that all the 3 companies LODWAR WHOLESALERS LTD; GURUMANI TRADERS LTD & THE CUPS LTD whose majority share holder partner was and still is GEORGE WAINAINA NJOGU ( former chief of staff) were involved in swindling the HEALTH PUBLIC FUNDS. These were the same companies which fleeced MUMIAS SUGAR FACTORY by receiving SUGAR on credit from the factory, distributed in different parts of KENYA but after being paid millions of shillings for SUGAR they never used to remit the same to MUMIAS SUGAR COMPANY.

Willing to furnish any institution with documentary evidence on the above allegations as I did when I was the Senator.

I REST MY CASE.