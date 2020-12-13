How Gikomba mtumba tycoon James Githaiga Kuria threw out competitors in the cold with children

By Wahome Thuku via fb

REMEMBER GIKOMBA HOUSE STORY

YOU may recall the story I published here several times in November and December last year, of Mary Waitherero Kinyina.

Mary the mother of three whose thriving life was brought to a standstill by a Gikomba mutumba Tycoon called James Githaiga Kuria

Mary the trader who had a store on Ebenezer Stalls, where she sold mutumba bales.

Then Githaiga was constructing a multi-story building on the next plot.

The fundis would spill dirty water and it would all land on Mary’s merchandise. Mary tried to intervene but Githaiga was the all-powerful guy who ruled the market.

Then in October 2019 a portion of the wall collapsed, crashing through the roof of Mary’s store and damaged 62 bales of clothes worth over Ksh630k.

The tycoon, Githaiga, used all his power and influence to frustrate Mary’s efforts to get justice at the local Chief’s camp and Shauri Moyo Police Station.

The tycoon Githaiga bought out everyone he could and literally told Mary and her son to go to hell. Mary was eventually kicked out of the premises by her landlord who was Githaiga’s business buddy.

I wrote a demand letter to Bigman Githaiga and he sent his agents to come and tell me that he deals with bigger personalities, not my kind. We had to even raise some money here to support Mary.

Well well well…….the big man Githaiga has now dies of Corona virus infection. He died last week and will be buried on Wednesday.

I wish I could attend the burial to see the big personalities he deals with, as they throw mountings of soil in his grave and plant fake roses.

He is lucky the covid victims are now given some decent burial, otherwise he would have been buried like a dog.

Let me not say what I can easily type here about him and his death. May God forgive him. Dont tell me to respect the dead, I dont. I have been told that a million times.

To those who will inherit and eat his billions, please look out for Mary and compensate her – its only 636K. Or you will never have peace I guarantee you.