How DP Ruto scared Uhuru Mt Kenya mafia, his paranoia, vindictiveness to blame not Raila

DP Ruto is to blame for his fall, his paranoia, vindictiveness scares Mt Kenya mafia- Hon John Mbadi says

It all started in 2005, when the then Eldoret North MP William Ruto joined NARC rebels (mainly Raila Odinga’s LDP wing) to campaign against the Constitutional referendum. Earlier, in a bid to make in-roads into the vote rich Kalenjin nation that was under lock and key of Mzee Moi, the ever scheming Raila Odinga had identified Ruto as an alternative power to take over from Moi.

Raila is on record to have urged Ruto to launch a mock presidential campaign with the aim of inheriting the Kalenjin community from Mzee Moi. Top Kalenjin oligarchs the likes of Joshua Kulei, Mark Too, Hosea Kiplagat, Henry Kosgey, Nicholas Biwott among others had reached out to Raila for protection against what they feared could be Mt Kenya mafia revenge. Several of Moi’s handlers who were architects of grand corruption like the goldenberg had freed the country in 2003.

With Joshua Kulei and other Moi era oligarchs on Raila’s side, it was easy to dispatch Ruto to test waters by going round Rift Valley making it clear that come 2007 he was going to vie for presidency to protect the community against Mt Kenya mafia who had sacked top civil servants and military personnel just because they were from mzee Moi’s community. And with that Ruto’s journey to national limelight had kicked off with blessings and indirect financing of Raila Odinga.

In 2007, Ruto was made a pentagon member alongside Musalia Mudavadi, Joe Nyaga and Najib Balala. In 2008 after the Kofi Annai led Serena talks the then Eldoret North MP felt he had done more than enough to secure Raila a nusu mkate in the coalition government, his Kalenjin tribe brought in more votes than Musalia Mudavadi whose Luyha people are Raila’s strong backers (he is a great grand son of Luyha King- Nabongo of Wanga Kingdom) and therefore MDVD was a mere flower with little numbers or no numbers at all.

Those who know, agree that it was in 2009 that Ruto developed anger against Raila Odinga who he felt had not rewarded him with the post of Deputy Prime Minister given the numbers he had secured for ODM and also his strong negotiating skills at the Serena talks where he floored Kibaki’s strong team lead by top, tough and far right hardcore lawyers Mutula Kilonzo, Martha Karua and Moses Wetangula while Raila team was led by the softies (Centrists) Sally Kosgey, Musalia Mudavadi and Orengo. Only Ruto at the time was a hard-core Leftists (this is not debatable, just factual).

Ruto was named a powerful Agriculture Minister a docket that had the highest number of State corporations while Musalia was handed Deputy Prime Minister and the useless Local Government portfolio yet he (Ruto) wanted more, he continued pushing and his paranoia was evident when he started flirting with the Kibaki wing in the coalition and that is when Raila close handlers then led by Jakoyo Midiwo felt it was time to snip Ruto powers for he was sabotaging the party from within.

Come 2012, Ruto coalesced around the Kibaki regime, he was a member of the Grand National Unity that brought together Uhuru’s KANU, Kalonzo’s Wiper and his URP. Many had hoped he will team with Raila but due to his anger and paranoia he joined Uhuru just to teach Raila a lesson. This is was suicidal for everybody knew Mt Kenya mafia will never forgive him over 2007 PEV and had in fact set him up with the ICC. It was alleged Nancy Gitau, Martha Karua and Moses Kuria who worked day and night to fix Ruto by procuring fake witnesses and also fake NIS intelligence reports that was shared by the Kibaki government (Mutea Iringo/Kimemia etc to Ocampo/ICC prosecutor), in fact Hon Moses Kuria confirmed this in 2015.

That Ruto has never forgiven Raila for not appointing him deputy prime minister in the nusu mkate government is an obvious matter. Even Mutahi Ngunyi has questioned if Ruto is true Christian or just a fake one, why is he bitter with Raila 12 years later? does he know the power of forgiveness? or the curse that comes with extreme anger?

Since 2013, Ruto has wounded the ODM leader with his sarcastic taunts, ridiculed Raila and sometimes painted the former Prime Minister as a political conman unfit for the presidency.

As Raila licked his political wounds, smarting from two cooked electoral defeats (mass rigging and system interference) in which Ruto was a key player, the DP marketed himself as President Uhuru’s heir apparent, often bragging he was only a heartbeat away from State House.

Looks like Uhuru and his handlers called a bluff on Ruto, they have studied him since 2002, remember in 1992 while he was with the dangerous YK92 gang, Uhuru was an aide to the then opposition chief Kenneth Matiba. Mt Kenya oligarchs knows when to strike and the time is now, just two years before the general election, enough time to completely finish Ruto, no room to maneuver.

As Hon John Mbadi said, it is Kenyans who should be celebrating for realising Ruto’s true colours.

“Ruto is such a vindictive and disrespectful politician who lacks humility and emotional stability to lead the country. Kenyans have realised they can’t elect such a leader. They need someone better,” the National Assembly Minority leader told local media.