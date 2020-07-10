How DP Ruto paranoia and greedy doomed his 2022 ambition, now a powerless paper tiger

By Onyango Ochieng Jr.

What would Ruto lose if he played a MIKE PENCE to Uhuru’s TRUMP? From a distance, the highly disciplined Vice President Mike Pence seems completely unambitious, verbally sterile, and loyal to a point of incorruptibility. Not even the honey of power (and or promise)can seduce his covert intentions! This morning I was reading an Opinion piece by Brahma Challey in Hindustan Times titled: China May Win Without FIGHTING. The background of this piece was about the ongoing hoo-ha between India and China at the border in Ladakh. Brahma argued ” China’s strategy after its disastrous 1979 invasion of Vietnam has been to WIN without fighting.

DECEPTION, CONCEALMENT, and SURPRISE have driven China’s repeated use of force — from seizing the Johnson Reef in 1988 and the Mischief Reef in 1995 to occupying the Scarborough Shoal in 2012 and now vantage locations in Ladakh”

What immediately came to my mind was the Ruto Circus in Jubilee! Is he too reckless or cocky to apoint of being deaf to wisdom?



Gordon Opiyo adds:

According to 2012 MoU, Jubilee as originally crafted was a partnership between Uhuru and Ruto at 50 50 powersharing.

However, somehow, and curiously, Uhuru allowed Ruto more leeway.

The fact is that Ruto has 75% and Uhuru had 25%…..

As the partner with 75%, Ruto literally grounded the going concern called Kenya in 8 years. He appointed directors in 80%of State Corporations.. Like picking Millie Omanga from selling Mitumba to a Director of Kengen.

Ruto literally led a system of plundering public funds, using his appointees.

Now, after 10 years of actively grounding Kenya, some young fellows, blinded by the billions stolen in the last 8 years are singing Ruto 2022.

This means that after 10 years of having 75% stake in destroying the economy, they want to add Ruto 25 % to give him power to kill off what he started

Mark you, this is the same group that elected Sonko Waititu and Waiguru, and then after 3 months they started crying.

If there is a group that needs to Quarantined, it is this set of Kenyans shouting Ruto 2022…

Don’t you love your country? Do you want want to be like Zimbabwe, where 75%of the Country has gone to other countries as economic refugees??

If with 75% of power, Ruto grounded the economy, what would he do with 100%?

Why get blinded by the display of stolen money???!!

Do you think beyond the public display of wealth???