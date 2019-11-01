How DP Ruto-Mariga promises are full time lies, desperate

Dennis Itumbi since 2013 I’ve visited Kibra more than 50 times, actually 117 times. But bro, I can’t see these BUILDINGS you told us on 8th Dec 2013.

I highly suspect you people were building them inside your MOUTHS and STOMACHS. No wonder you people are fast widening like baby elephants, blue whales and hippopotamus.

First you told us a lie, then spent 7 years telling fresh new lies to protect the previous string of lies. I know Jesus came for crooks, but this is now COMPULSIVE lying bro. You people lie like it’s a calling.

Tell Ruto that two lessons I learned from Joseph Geobells is that 1. lying needs a great degree of intelligence, but most importantly 2. Before you lie, ensure you have a very very very GOOD MEMORY. In question is not Ruto’s promise for Housing in Kibra , it’s the worrisome state of his self-evident dysfunctional memory.

But since politics is not personal, we care.

Advise him to eat too much fresh MBUTA from Lake Victoria. He must also drink its boiled soup with no oil at least 1000 times a month. It will improve his fast-fading memory.

TangaTanga witchdoctor Bonny Khalwale says ODM is a LUO party. Interesting!

This is the same witchdoctor who was mercilessly flogged at the ballot by one Ambetsa Oparanya–A Luhyia in Kakamega County. The voters were Luhyias and guess what? Every weekend he promotes animal cruelty by inciting bulls, dogs and cocks to fight at the merriment of self-same luhyias.

How such a imbocile would bend backwards and allege ODM is a LUO party, makes me wonder if he believes there is a tribe called Luhyia in the first place.

Albert Einstein noted “There are two infinite things in this life : The universe and human STUPIDITY”.

Ever since Bonny became a slave of Ruto’s pocket: He makes stupidity look like a virtue so worth emulating! He has made stupidity his trademark

Thank me later