How DP Ruto Made His Billions; Luyhas‘ Paradise

By Ikol Adung’onsi

There is an estimated 19 billion chicken in the world. China has the highest in terms of absolute numbers while Bahrain has the highest chicken to human ratio at 40:1 (Luhya paradise)

Kenya has an estimated poultry population of 31 million chicken. Of these, 75% consist of indigenous chicken, 22% of broilers and layers and 1% of breeding stock. If someone were to sell all the chicken in Kenya in one year, at about 5 dollars each (conservative estimate) he would make 155 million dollars. That’s about 15.5 billion shillings!

So the entire chicken industry is only worth about 16 billion per year. WSR’s net worth is estimated at Ksh 30 billion in 2018, twice as huge as the chicken industry! You see boys and girls? It’s possible to become a billionaire off selling chicken!