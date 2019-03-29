How DP Ruto is using confidential NIS reports to blackmail Uhuru, information war, threats on Kenyattas?

By Bobby Nyawawa

It’s a done deal, Ruto will be President 2022 and beyond. This will happen not because he has achieved much as DP, neither will it happen because he’s the most qualified. But because of his cunning and blackmailing antics, fueled by our tribal arithmetic politics.

Ruto is holding Uhuru hostage. He obviously knows something about the Kenyattas that we don’t. His secret weapon that he uses against the latter at every opportune time, when he feels his ambition is under threat.

With his billions in cash and in foreign currency there is nothing the Ruto cannot buy in this country, the National Intelligence Service officials just like many Kenyans are also desirous of getting rich and therefore a few millions is enough to keep all ‘deadly’ information touching on Uhuru and the Kenyattas flowing to Sugoi.’

It is said that DP has a cartel of loyalists some even from Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard who supply him with information. The Eurobond saga is one such scandal that the Ruto throws around and gets the big man shrinking.

Can you imagine a quasi literate emaciated boy like Oscar Sudi can abuse Uhuru and get a way with it just like? Ruto knows more than even Uhuru knows about his own family- a source told this writer.

Nothing explains it all like a tired and exhausted Uhuru running like a headless chicken from Namibia to Harambee Annex office, to apologize to Ruto, for attempting to fight corruption.