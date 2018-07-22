How DP Ruto Has Pushed Uhuru To Reactive Mood, Shaping Strategy For 2022

By Cyprian Nyamwamu

DP WILLIAM RUTO IS UNRAVELING A SHARP STRATEGY, BE WARNED.

Most of you know that since I chaired The Charity Ngilu Network (CNN) in 1997, which was the students and Youth Lobby Group SDP and youth leaders formed to push for her presidential bid, I have been an insider in progressive presidential campaigns year in year out for the last 21 years except 2017. In 2002 as NCEC we did all the formative work that created the NARC and led to the dislodging of KANU, albeit temporarily from power.

I know political strategy and William Ruto has unraveled a very potent one. Basically, what he has succeeded to achieve is to divide Kenya into two; Kenyans have been forced to be for Ruto or against Ruto.. Those for Ruto have been forced to choose early and in every county and village, those against are discussing him and all his stench on all forums.. This is a quintessential Raila-isque strategy which Ruto has learnt and consummated.

I had to say it now to draw you back to the real issues in Kenya. One of them is not Ruto becoming or not becoming President in Kenya. That is a non-issue friends. The real issues are nine as listed in the Handshake document of March 9,2018. Have you read that document?

Ruto is at the early stage of strategy formation called narrative sharpening. Even Uhuru is reacting daily to Ruto. It’s a pity that with a multi-billion budget, our national intelligence cannot deflate this project and return the country to the required focus. More than 12 million adults above 18 years of age are unemployed and living in squalor. Most of them are youthful below 35. This is the only national crisis I know that needs all our efforts.

In Kenya today you are either for Kenya’s wellbeing and survival or you are for Ulafi (greed). Some churches have chosen greed.