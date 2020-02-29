DP Ruto controlled government for 5 years as Uhuru toured the world

Let William Ruto go !

Dear Tanga Tanga, I know you love your Hustling leader. I know you adore him. I know you believe in him.

But there come a time, like Saitoti once said, that the Nation comes first.

The Country is in dire straits. The economy has all but collapsed. We have borrowed more than we can produce, and have destroyed the systems of production..

Some of us were forced to close down our Kenyan businesses and relocate to other countries. We are operating and being treated like foreigners in other people’s countries, because we allowed our country to be destroyed.

Now I address you Tanga Tanga as a concerned Kenyan.

Can you with a sincere heart say that William Ruto had no role to play in the collapsed Economy?

It is emerging that Uhuru is a person who easily gives in to blackmail. It is clear that Ruto knew about his weaknesses before everyone else knew about it. He appeared to have pushed Uhuru to give him power. Between 2013 and 2018, Ruto was more than a DP, he was the senior Co President.

Ruto pushed Uhuru to give him half of the Cabinet and took highly lucrative Ministries.

But the biggest handover Uhuru did was in Parliament. Under the 2010 katiba, Parliament plays the most crucial role in Budget making and management. Ruto took all crucial positions in Senate, and National Assembly.. The only key non Ruto man in Parliament is Uhuru’s former drinking buddy, Speaker Muturi.

In addition, Ruto took control of the crucial Budget and Appropriation Committee by stuffing all his henchmen like Ichungwa and Kuria.

Controlling half of cabinet and the entire Parliament gave Ruto and edge over Uhuru.

So, the debts Kenya acquired, the useless mega projects and scandalous Dams were the work of Ruto and his men. President Uhuru is guilty of the sin of omission. He went to sleep as his Deputy was ravaging the economy through Cabinet and Entire Parliamentary leadership.

So, as we seek to fix Kenya, let us stop pretending that Uhuru is the one in charge. He had a Co President called Ruto.

We voted thrice out of emotions. We kicked common sense out of the window thrice. We allowed the Conman and Bully Raila to push us to vote a bunch of incompetent friends.

Now everyone is crying.

There are no jobs. Companies are closing. Kenya Power is in the verge of a collapse. Kenya Airways is in the verge of a collapse. A few greedy billionaires are eying key assets like JKIA. Auctioneers cannot even sell the things they have taken.

Facing such a scenario, would you repeat the same mistake by using emotions to vote Ruto “because Uhuru and Raila wanamtesa”?

We all must learn lessons from the pain. We must demand integrity from our leaders.

Loving someone should not be the yardstick for electing someone. We must go beyond the love and demand more.