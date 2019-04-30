How China played into Uhuru Ruto looting appetite to get Mombasa port as collateral for SGR Loan

By Gordon Op

Did the Chinese deliberately lead our greedy and naïve leaders into signing off our key assets only to leave the SGR hanging as a piece of useless investment?

Ethiopia got sh 340 billion shillings and built an Electric SGR of 756 km. Kenya got sh 500 billion and built a Diesel SGR of 600 km between Mombasa and Naivasha.

In other words, the Chinese deliberately knew that our officials were/ are hopelessly corrupt, but they mischievously trapped them into signing off our key assets for a loan that they knew was just a trap.

How can the same Bank give one Client – Ethiopia 340 billion to build a 756 km Electric Railway, and give another client sh 500 billion to build a diesel Railway of 600km?

It happens all over. Someone loans your father some 100,000 and he gives your family land as collateral. He gives him the loan knowing that your father will drink the money and forfeit the land.

Such evil lenders exist everywhere.

European Lenders would never give such loans. But Chinese never ask many questions, because they know what they want.

In addition to the heavy loans, the Chinese mischievously trapped them into controlling the Trains. So, apart from leaving the Railway hanging in the middle of nowhere, they control the trains. So, they can deliberately run them at a loss in order to take the Port. They can deliberately run fewer trains so as to reduce profit. In any case, they are paid a flat fee of one billion per month.

Were we played?