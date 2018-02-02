A Few Hours Before JUDAS Betrayed JESUS…

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

BEHIND THE SCENES.

On the morning 30th Jan, 2018 Rt. Hon Raila Odinga is in his house at his home in the leafy Karen suburb watching television while answering calls from his security intelligence personnel and well wishers.

He seem fired-up by overwhelming turnout of NASA supporters at Uhuru Park, the venue where he is scheduled to take oath of assuming office as President Of The Republic Of Kenya.

His speech and two versions of oath prepared by Miguna Miguna Advocates is ready.

On the other side Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka has just finished an impromptu meeting with a certain envoy. He frantically reach out to Hon. Musalia Mudavadi and Senator Moses Wetangula. The trio meet in the absence of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga.

Far in the East on Mombasa Highway PSV Buses commuting NASA supporters from Mombasa are waylaid and their journey to the city halted.

At Uhuru Park NASA supporters from across the country who braved morning cold to be at the venue encounter a beehive box full of bees placed behind the main dais. They act fast to fix the situation.

Back at Karen Governor Hassan Joho has just arrived at Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga’ s home after encountering flying squad officers who waylaid his motorcade and disarmed his bodyguards.

Raila and Joho are figuring out how well to step out and proceed to the venue.

Suddenly a phone call rings. Raila receives the call and after a brief conversation with the caller he turns to Hassan Joho to inform him that Team Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula want the swearing-in event postponed due to media shut down and withdrawal of their security detail.

Hassan Joho ventilate over in a brief moment and bluntly tells Raila Odinga “It’s systems go”. Raila gazes around in the room and asks his aidies if they are ready for a go. They all respond positively.

At this juncture Raila Odinga who had seemed devasted and dejected after the call, appears rejuvenated but with a heavy burden on his shoulders.

He summons his cook Mr. Wasonga and asks him “Where is the key to Russia?”. Wasonga disappears and comes back with a key. He hands it to his boss and vanishes from the scene.

Raila reaches out to an inbuilt cabinet, open it and pick a bottle and a glass. He fills the glass with content of the bottle to a quarter level and gulps it.

Earlier that morning Raila’s contact at the National intelligence unit had called him to inform him that his security detail and that of his counterparts shall be withdrawn, disarmed and reassigned. The contact briefed him that, “… if it’s a go you must not engage service of serving officers coz that will put their career on line. You rather use retired police/army officers at your disposal.”

After calming his nerves with a Russian cong drink, Raila summoned 13 men from his private security detail and briefed them of the latest development. He asked them if they are ready for the task ahead. They all reaffirmed.

Team Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi and Wetangula were patiently waiting for Raila’ s response.

The first squad of Raila Odinga’ s security detail arms themselves and dully in bullet proof jackets leaves Karen to Capitol Hill.

Raila and Joho’s motorcade leave Karen and proceed to Westlands at Riverside where they meet Team Kalonzo, Musalia and Wetangula/other NASA cream.

On realizing that the trio were bent to sabotage the event, Team Raila and Hassan Joho leave Riverside to Capitol Hill where Raila changes his security detail and vehicles and proceeds to Uhuru Park.

At Uhuru Park word had goes round that Deputy President William Ruto’s aides had actually managed to stop Musalia Mudavadi from appearing at Uhuru Park alongside Raila Odinga.

Team Raila and Joho leaves Capitol Hill “Roho Juu” and within 21 minutes, Raila had been sworn-in with 2nd Version of oath, gave gave a speech and left.

Shortly thereafter Hon. Musalia Mudavadi frantically makes an effort to reach Raila Odinga on phone.It was silly of him calling Raila at that moment when Raila was conscious of his own security.

With this thrilling drama in the air, politics in Kenya has changed and new realignment is in the offing.

-Winners of 30th January 2018 political scenes are:-

1) Raila Odinga and Hassan Joho due to their bravery character.

2) William Ruto due to his behind the scenes role to halt Musalia Mudavadi from appearing at Uhuru Park alongside Raila Odinga.

-The losers are:-

1) Uhuru Kenyatta due to his role in Media Shutdown.

2) Kalonzo Musyoka due to his “double agent” activities. The tag “Watermelon” is already haunting him again.

3) Musalia Mudavadi due to cowardice character. He will pay a heavy political price. The Tag “Coward” is already haunting him now.