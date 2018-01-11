Hon Wetangula Has Surprised Many With His Solid Support Of Raila NASA

By Luke C Devines
From The Very Moment He Teamed Up With Raila In 2013, Ndugu Weta Has Walked With Well Marked Steps.
Recently he and John Mbadi faced Godec mundu khu mundu. Wetangula told the man in no uncertain terms: WE WILL NOT STOP OUR PLANS NOR SWEEP ELECTORAL INJUSTICES UNDER THE CARPET.
Today he met with FORD-K women Caucus. He made it too clear to Kenyans that NASA plans are on course as planned. On his MP Onyonka who has declared his support for Uhuru, Wetangula said THAT IS ONYONKA’S PERSONAL VIEW, IN NO WAY FORD K POSITION. Swearing in Raila remains!
Saa hii kila mtu ongea na Principal wa kwenu asiongee lugha ya MBELE NYUMA, NYUMA MBELE! All we want to hear from our Principals are ONLY such statements and STAND like Wetangula’s. Saa hii hata Raila asithubutu kuongea CONTRARY to SWEARING or CANAAN or any delay!!
WETANGULA ENDELEA VIVYO HIVYO MWANA WEINGO!
Comments
Anonymous says
patriotic
Anonymous says
Nasa is planning a treasonable act, govt is justified to use any force to crash a coup. The plotters and their sympathizes will be hunted down like cockroaches.Coups are suicidal acts. 30th Jan will be no different.
Oyamo Phillip says
@anonymous Idiot. U go treason ur Mother. Those useless forces will at one time turn against urself. IDIOT!!!
Anonymous says
coup business is not for the light hearted the world over, only raila thinks govts are felled by intellectuals,the likes of David Ndii and some stone throwers from kibera. Planning a coup is treasonable leave alone executing it.
Oyamo Phillip says
Anonymous I’ve told u to go treason ur mother. Not even a single day should that ur shaggy thoughts be in action. STUPID!
Anonymous says
Ok everybody, give uhuru and Rao their space.they seems to undertand themselves than we do.siasa ni yao.