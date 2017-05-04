Hon Wahome: The Rumour That Several HEAVY WEIGHT Jubilee Politicians have REGROUPED to FIGHT DP Ruto is TRUE, Here is WHY…

By Wahome Thuku

THERE is a rumour going round that several heavy weight losers in Mt Kenya region have regrouped to front a fight against No.2

THEN there is a social media onslaught to try and counter the rumour as baseless.

I CAN tell you this, you better believe the rumour unless you are naive. I have been around for long enough to know how things shape up.

We are seeing the last fanatical support for Uhuru Kenyatta in Mt Kenya. Let me put it properly, the gravitation around Uhuru Kenyatta ends August whether he wins or loses. Within the first few months of 2018, Kenyatta will be a spent cartridge. Those very present day losers will have gain a voice that will slowly be getting an acceptable hearing. The honeymoon will be over for the incoming lot and they will now be getting tasteless. That is how it works.

I can predict with 100% precision, that the hunt for Kenyatta successor in Central will be the next biggest political agenda and the “losers” will Be top of things. Because that replacement will not be Kenyatta’s No.2. Not in Central Kenya.

