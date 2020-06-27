Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi was an informer, handed me to Special Branch Police who tortured me- Wafula Buke reveals

By Wafula Buke

FORD KENYA! Why I would step aside if asked to make a ruling on FK wrangles.

1. When I came back from Uganda in 1992 ready to join FK, Kombo said “we can’t move around with u, its dangerous” wamalwa added: “its not safe, just go back to ur underground” we were at Tourist hotel in Bungoma. I had 80 shillings. I left them confused.

2. Dr Nkule Laibuta took me to the same team in Jaramogis agip house office fuming. How can you refuse to accommodate Buke?” Kombo replied “I think we should make him executive of officer of FK in Bungoma. ” is your head OK? Ati Bungoma what?” Laibuta reacted.

3. Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi. I still held on with FK and managed the Webuye by-election for Busolo in 1995. Thereafter Fera guerrilla movement struck. The current FK party leader wamunyinyi, then an informer, handed me to the special branch as I was escaping to Tanzania in kawangware. Every time I see wamunyinyi, my tongue moves to feel the Brocken tip of my tooth, broken by a pistol bat as he watched inspector wacira clobber me.

4. I stayed in Naivasha prison undergoing interrogation and torture but they kept mum citing danger alleging that I was a confirmed criminal. Rumba Kinuthia came to my rescue instead thru a court appeal. I came out a frustrated man with FK my party.

5. After the Fera release, I found FK fighting to survive the Goldenberg scandal. An MP told me to me to go and get something from wamalwa. he added “I was given 200k, others got theirs 500k, 1.2m 1.8m and 2.5m. I confronted hon Kituyi, ” why have you people misled wamalwa to mess himself this badly?” He replied, “you criticize us (bukusu MPs) but the Kikuyus ate more than us”

6. I refused to go for a share of the Gold… loot as advised by Busolo but instead met Hon Paul Muite to help co-found the Safina Party. This gave me the roughest life in FKs Bukusuland.

7. In 2003 Hon Wetangula asked bukusu MPs to block my appointment as Commissioner of the Kenya National Commissi Human Rights. The told Parliament that was not from western.

8. Referendum 2005. They all backed banana katiba thus opposing devolution. I organized an Orange rally in bgm town. FK leaders led by weta and wamunyinyi burned our equipment worth 320k.

I would make a prejudiced judge in their wrangles as you can see.