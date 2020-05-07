Hon Sudi: I had lunch with Raila, he is like a father to me, I worked for his son Fidel as a driver

Kapseret MP Hon Oscar Sudi has confirmed he met supreme leader Raila Odinga by chance and nothing was planned, he bumped into Baba at a restaurant where he had gone to have lunch and since they have a history he joined his table. Hon Sudi in a tweet denied discussing anything serious with Raila and therefore shutting blogger Robert Alai speculation that the two may have discussed possible alliance between Raila and Ruto. He (Sudi) has previously confirmed that he once worked as a driver to the late Fidel Odinga.

@HonOscarSudi Today I bumped into @RailaOdinga

‘s table having lunch at a popular restaurant. We had lunch together and thereafter chit chats. Raila is like a father to me. We were close buddies with his son the late Fidel Odinga. When I meet him it doesn’t necessarily mean we discuss politics

It is a known fact that Hon Oscar Sudi served as a messenger/driver/logistics guru for Don Bosco Gichana back in 2006/2007, it is while working for Gichana that he become close to Fidel and could often run errands for him including dropping him home after having one too many. Sudi is also a brother in law of Don Bosco Gichana.

Blogger Robert Alai who is alleged to be working for Ruto (by the way he has never criticised the DP for over 2 years now, paid to keep quiet?) had taken to twitter to claim victory is in sight for Ruto by spinning Hon Sudi meeting with his former master.



Robert Alai @RobertAlai Oscar Sudi met @RailaOdinga for lunch today at The Pumpkin Restaurant in Kilimani. Few hours later, ODM legislators wanted President Uhuru to resign. I am told Raila told Oscar Sudi that he can’t trust Uhuru to cross with him the river safely. The crocodiles are not tamed

Meanwhile Raila’s top political aide Advocate Silas Jakakimba dismissed Alai’s allegations in a tweet that was later shared went viral on Whatsapp groups.

Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba @silasjakakimba: Alai, only an EDUCATED FOOL, not even an ORDINARY VILLAGER, can believe the tomfoolery that ODINGA can allow an appointment – with Sudi, in a restaurant. The HEIGHT OF DESPERATION in Ruto Camp is IRREDEEMABLY PATHETIC. If BUMPING into Raila makes TAKATanga afford sleep, so be it: