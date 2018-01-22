Hon Sakaja Game Plan To Cheat His Way Into NASA Nairobi Gubernatorial Contest 2022 Revealed

By Arap D
Sakaja’ s game of cards playing out well.
It is in the public domain the good senator harbours gubernatorial ambitions. Before settling for the senate candidature in the 2017 elections, he had declared interest to vie for the governor’s seat only to stike a deal with Sonko.
Future Politics:
Sakaja understands well once Sonko’s term is over, Kikuyus will most likely field their own candidate.
Worthy to note:
In the wake of Igathe’s resignation, the mount Kenya political base is disgruntled over Sonko, a Kamba.
And in another election, going by the current patterns, chances of the mountain base backing another “outsider” is not guaranteed. Minimal hypothetically speaking.
But there’s a void on the other side -NASA, which Sakaja is well aware of.
Granted, Sakaja with his Luhya-Sabaot roots has a good starting point in the context of the city voters.
Last time he saved Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch from lynching by Jubilee MPs. Today he bailed out Babu Owino, a popular fast rising young city legislator.
And in parliament, he comes across as this reconciliatory, shrewd, sober legislator with friends on both sides of the coalition, a perfect blend for the “middle class” candidate.
The making of Governor Sakaja.
Comments
Anonymous says
Sakaja is fine…..our governor 2022
Simba says
Hon Sakaja the only sober man in Jubilee
Anonymous says
I agree .he has agoood leadership quality.
geoffrey masare says
Hon sakaja best in the shoes of Jubilee
Anonymous says
Sakaja must not be allowed to use NASA for personal gain. For him to be allowed to negotiate the release of Babu Owino just shows how low we have gone. He must also question himself if he is a judge, jury and all that. It’s this gullibility that made many NASA people vote for Sonko and it is NASA people who have suffered the wrath of Business community which Sonko is part of. Even right now Sonko has no authority hiring his own people to do the clean up of the city while there are people being paid for the same.
It goes on to demonstrate how the Country has sunk so low.
NASA must have it’s own people. Kidero/Mueke, Sifuna and Passari. Jubilee can’t allow you to interefere with their nominees, why is NASA allowing itself to be misused by Jubilee. They should reain firm. You cannot demand for services where Jubilee is not demanding for one..