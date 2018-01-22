Hon Sakaja Game Plan To Cheat His Way Into NASA Nairobi Gubernatorial Contest 2022 Revealed

By Arap D

Sakaja’ s game of cards playing out well.

It is in the public domain the good senator harbours gubernatorial ambitions. Before settling for the senate candidature in the 2017 elections, he had declared interest to vie for the governor’s seat only to stike a deal with Sonko.

Future Politics:

Sakaja understands well once Sonko’s term is over, Kikuyus will most likely field their own candidate.

Worthy to note:

In the wake of Igathe’s resignation, the mount Kenya political base is disgruntled over Sonko, a Kamba.

And in another election, going by the current patterns, chances of the mountain base backing another “outsider” is not guaranteed. Minimal hypothetically speaking.

But there’s a void on the other side -NASA, which Sakaja is well aware of.

Granted, Sakaja with his Luhya-Sabaot roots has a good starting point in the context of the city voters.

Last time he saved Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch from lynching by Jubilee MPs. Today he bailed out Babu Owino, a popular fast rising young city legislator.

And in parliament, he comes across as this reconciliatory, shrewd, sober legislator with friends on both sides of the coalition, a perfect blend for the “middle class” candidate.

The making of Governor Sakaja.