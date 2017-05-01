Hon Njenga: WE MUST GET THE JOB OF SENDING JUBILEE HOME DONE

By Ephraim Njega

Fellow patriots and lovers of our great country,

When the Jubilee government was elected four years ago, we all gave it a benefit of doubt and hoped they would surprise us and shame the low expectations we had for the leaders. We hoped against hope. We held a bated breath. For our troubles, we have been handed a disappointment of biblical proportions. They have not only failed as expected but they have turned failure into a sport.

The four years have turned out to be the worst in our country’s recent history. They have been like a bad dream that gets worse by the minute. Every day we have woken up and wondered when and how the dream will end. While we remain uncertain of how, we all know it will not end well.

The Jubilee government has presided over systemic, sustained and unprecedented looting of the economy. Its economic policy-making has been defined by chaos and confusion difficult to relate with any of our past governments or indeed a government elsewhere in the world. Having inherited a functional and robust economy it has taken just 48 months to reverse the gains and consign it to its knees.

Cash is the blood that drives the economy. Today, government statistics show that the growth in money supply in 2016 has fallen to levels last seen 16 years ago. A disaster even by KANU’s standards. The cost of living is approaching historical highs last seen in the early 90’s. The price of Unga has hit a high never seen in the history of our country. To Jubilee government that is just another joke since their supply of meat remains unaffected. This a manifestation of the Karen syndrome where all is well until you tip over the cliff.

In the 2017 financial reporting season, out of 55 key select companies, 65% reported declining profits or increasing losses, 4% reported earnings flat as pancake and 31% reported increased earnings or reduced losses. Companies have been pushed to the wall. Employees are being laid down in their thousands and none in government gives a damn about it. Youth unemployment in Kenya is at catastrophic levels which dwarfs even those of neighbouring countries that we once looked up to us.

The reckless and clueless Jubilee government has borrowed over KShs 2 trillion in four short years and produced a failed economy in return. Can it get worse than that? The situation is so bad that government agencies are now playing hide and seek with official statistics. Economic undertakers such as the World Bank and rating agencies are circling in over the carcass.

Jubilee government has been an enduring fraud; coning Kenyans at every opportunity. Those privileged to be close to the coffers have looted as if the Kenya shilling has an expiry date.

Internationally, our country has been crucified on the cross of moral decadence and hoisted as an example of how not to do things. It has been a painful fall from grace to grass.

Every time Kenyans have cried to the Jubilee government for help, the automatic response has been the middle finger. Never before has a government been so insensitive and unresponsive. If arrogance could kill, none of us would be alive today. Jubilee has treated us with total contempt. Our lives count for nothing except as voting machines.

Jubilee has desecrated our value system. The hustling philosophy has yielded a bandit economy in which only criminals can make it. The greatest ambition our children can now have is becoming tenderpreneurs and gamblers. The leaders they look up to describe themselves as hustlers, which is a code word making money by any means including plundering the country. Where is hope for the country whose leaders pride themselves as thieves?

Under Jubilee, the authority of the state has been eroded and deleted. Nobody fears the law anymore. All you need is to control a few votes, sing Hosannas to Jubilee and you are free to do whatever you wish. Parts of our country have been reduced into dangerous and wild no go zones. This has been facilitated to create a playing field for land grabbers under the cover of artificial lawlessness.

The race we started of burying Jubilee government in the dustbin of our country’s history has reached a critical point. We have kept the faith and now more than ever must rededicate ourselves to the cause. There is no room for backsliding or flinching. The future of our country and our collective destiny is at stake. The four-year Jubilee nightmare must end. We must finish Jubilee before it finishes us.

We have been insulted, disinherited and impoverished by Jubilee. We have been drained and starved. The little strength remaining must be expended in sending Jubilee home.

The mess Jubilee has created will take years to clean. The sooner we begin the clean up the better. We are a resilient nation but there is no way we can survive another round of Jubilee’s incompetence.

Any informed person who loves this country must play their role in sending this government home. We are a country of finishers and must get the job done. Kenya cannot rise unless Jubilee falls, falls hard and falls early on the eighth of August 2017. The saba-saba revolution must be completed on nane-nane as commanded by destiny.

Our leaders in NASA coalition have demonstrated patriotism and ultimate sacrifice by remaining united against all odds. Billions have been dangled like carrots but they have remained firm and focused. We ought to take the cue and not disappoint them. They suffer no illusions regarding the task at hand, neither should we.

Every Kenyan of goodwill must sacrifice in whichever small way to snatch our nation from the jaws of disaster. We leave it to intellectual weaklings, ethnic extremists (closeted and otherwise) and moral cowards to fall for Jubilee’s contemptuous tokens and hand-outs. We the men and women of courage must do duty and redeem our country. It is well within our powers and on August we have a date with destiny. This country has done so much for us. It is now our turn to show up and save it. #JubileeMustFall

Let us pass the message by sharing as widely as possible.