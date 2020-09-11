Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu: Outbursts by Rift Valley politicians targets a certain community not Mama Ngina Kenyatta

By Ngunjiri Wambugu

NEVER AGAIN!

Some of us imagine that when Ruto, Sudi and Ngeno speak of ‘#WatuFlani’ they are referring to a certain person. And they are okay because they don’t like that person.

Others imagine that the phrase refers to a certain family. And they are okay because they don’t like that family.

Then there are those who think that the phrase refers to a certain economic status in our society. And they are okay because they don’t like that economic status.

Then one day we will wake up and realize that this phrase refers to a certain community, and is a rallying call against it, to others. It’s been done before. And these guys doing it now were right in the middle of it. And it was used to political displace, murder, and rape other Kenyans.

Folks. #StayWoke.

Comments:

Baba Kipla: Mheshimiwa why are you insinuating that watu fulani means Kikuyu, aren’t you the one inciting people here ,are you not preaching the very gospel we should avoid, just because you don’t agree with ruto , don’t rope your community to embrace your line of thought. You you will cause people to live in fear, as a leader be careful how you relay your messages



Kinuthia Muriithi: We only have two communities in Kenya, the ‘genuine hustlers’ and the political conmen who have used their position to steal and divert public resources to their families, say no to communal responsibility when a thief is caught.

Maiyo Josphat: This is no longer hatred from this MP, he is triggering a fight between Kalenjin and Kikuyu,

You might be hating Ruto but this ain’t a way, you seem to love bloodshed

Generali Kimanzi: You are the one trying to spin the narrative. You are looking for every excuse to make Ruto an enemy of the Kikuyu Nation, because you have always used a siege mentality to whip emotions of naive members of your Community to vote in a certain pattern to achieve selfish economic interests. No, most them now are awoke! They won’t budge!

Ruto is loved by the mountain and by extension the tribeless HustlerNation movement that has gathered momentum.

Thuku Mwaniki: Neva agen! Never again will I ever vote for the descendants of people who changed history.

The father was not A freedom fighter never was he Gîkûyû-our fore-father. So when he is attacked with the truth it’s not a whole community that is being attacked.

The ivory queen didn’t play any part in our independence. They hijacked history and did away with the real freedom fighters. They now want to use the descendants of the real freedom fighters to safeguard their interests.

Neva.

Simon Irungu: Certain community yes the community called ‘mbarì ya kìmendero’ #watufulani.let it be known it was a certain community

#mbarì ya kìmendero’ that evicted Kenyans kariubangi and Ruai.

Joni Karanja Kamaa: The time we will stop supporting wetu that’s when Kenya will change. From my analysis ngeno said nothing wrong but the truth.



Sammy Ondimu Ngare: I wish one time media inaweza wapa nyinyi waheshimiwa blackout.. you leaders are the cause of problems hapa kwetu.. sisi wakenya twapendana Sana. Na hatupigani round hii.. nyinyi wenyewe mpigane..juu maisha ikiwa ngumu sisi ndio tunaumia nyinyi mkila pesa zetu na kulindwa na mimi.. Wakenya tumefungua macho round hii.. Tunawaona nyinyi viongozi wa kutuchochea.. usiseme wewe ni mzuri kuliko wale wengine..

Nimeenda na ninahapa ya kuwa sitampiga mkenya mwenzangu hata nichochewe..

Eeh Mwenyezi Mungu Nisadie.

Marc Mutahi: That is what you are praying to happen but it will not happen. There is only one family which will be crushed like it happened in Libya and Iraq, not necessarily by the next government, but by any other future government. No more using of a community to protect an individual family to continue looting and plundering our country



Denis Lampard:That certain community deserves whatever they’re referring to. Why do you think you’re that special to mistreat others after political deals? Dont you see the greed continually messing up this country? Now, we have a non functional government just coz of greed One day, that community will pay dearly!



Paul Rotich : Wambugu ngunjiri is stooping too low,he wants to make people believe that kalenjin leaders are against Agikuyu? Really? Insinuating hatred among communities is against values of any good leader,trying to paraphrase people’s words in this manner is just not wise..so if kikuyus believe that kalenjins are against them what will wambugu gain? Because wambugu is trying to take us back to the politics of us verses them,he won’t succeed am sure.in any case kikuyus have suffered so much because of this few people who think kenya belongs to them.