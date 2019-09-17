Hon. Ndindi Nyoro is the new “tribal” Matiba, not Kenneth!

By Jerome Ogola

Indeed Ndindi is right. Nyoro is more Matiba than Kenneth himself ever was

The former has stated that he is the new Matiba

For us to ascertain the authenticity of this allegations, we must first attempt to do an autopsy on Matiba character and conduct, to establish who he was , and what were his weaknesses and or strengths, if any

During the kikuyunization of the nation, Matiba was appointed PS for education, in Kenyatta’s very first cabinet of 1963, when he was barely 30

Despite being one of the country’s sharp brains, the former Alliance alumnus was appointed mostly because he was a Kikuyu, as that was the most important qualification

In 1964 he was transferred to serve in the ministry of trade in the same capacity. In the 70s, having stolen enough like every Kikuyu in the government, he ventured into business, opening up luxurious beach hotels and schools

(Refer to the alternative theory of the origin of the name Waiyaki way, suggesting that the highway serving as the city’s oesophagus from Western Kenya wasn’t named after anyone, but a Kikuyu word for what have you stolen, translated to “waiya ki wee?” because that was the route back to their homes after looting the government)

He also served in the country’s administration of football but I am not well versed with matters football, and the only thing I know about the game is that when a corner is taken, all players close their eyes, and jump up in the air, only to return to the ground to open their eyes and try to locate the ball

As such, I can’t enumerate his success in sports

He later joined parliament in 1983, serving as MP for Mbiri constituency, today called Kiharu. During this period he served as Moi’s minister

In 1990 he was detained by Moi for his role in the agitation for multipartism. Nowadays, I hear he was a liberation hero

What liberation when he was the oppressor, himself a central cog in the wheel of a corrupt system, that Kenya was struggling to dethrone, with the same zeal and vigour to did with that of mkoloni?

What tyranny is Ndindi pretending to be fighting, when he is on record having stated to all and sundry, from his own bucal cavity as twisted as it looks like a USB port of a cow, urging president Kenyatta to mutate into a dictator albeit a benevolent one?

Matiba claim to statesmanship is as genuine as Oscar Sudi’s academic papers

The two taps that doesn’t run dry in Kenya are that of sandak liberators and dishonest politicians

Great morning my fellow Southerners!!