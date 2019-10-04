Luyha vs Luyha: Hon. Mudavadi responds to ODM SG Sifuna in a fiery statement

ODM PRESS STATEMENT ON HON. MUSALIA MUDAVADI, EGH 03 OCTOBER 2019

Our attention has been drawn to a press statement issued today in Nairobi by Mr. Edwin Sifuna, Secretary-General Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

The statement claims to set out to respond to the ANC Party Leader’s remarks on the Raila Odinga 9 March 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the real force and drivers behind it. We regret to note that the so-called “press statement” degenerates, instead, into a mannerless diatribe – both in content and style.

We regret that this is how low leadership has sunk in our country. We will refrain from engaging in an indecent war of words with the authors and owners of the appalling ODM statement. We choose to remain the party of order, decorum, and common decency. We believe that people can disagree while also remaining decorous. There is no heroism in dirty idiom – even in politics.

We instead stand firmly with our Party Leader, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, EGH. We reaffirm the veracity of his words on the so-called “swearing-in” of Raila Odinga and the handshake.

It is not lost upon Kenyans that a gentleman who “boldly” swore himself in as “President, ” in the style of Napoleon Bonaparte and Jean Bedel Bokassa, moved swiftly and mysteriously to surrender in Harambee House and to suddenly cast himself in the role of a votary of peace. The world will want to ask, what moment of epiphany did he suddenly encounter? When did he see the light on his dark road to Damascus?

Kenyans will also note that not a single word has been said about the people who lost their lives in the so-called “Resistance Movement” that we as ANC internally opposed in NASA meetings. Nor does anyone seem bothered about the fate of the administrator of the infamous Odinga oath, Dr. Miguna Miguna. He languishes in the cold of exile while those he worked with enjoy what resembles the trappings of state power.

What was this handshake thing about, if some people are today hobnobbing with power while others wallow in exile? The truth is that the so-called “swearing-in” was an unfortunate dive into a depraved dark hole. It has been totally devoid of any redeeming value, except selfish personal aggrandizement. The owners continue to dance on the graves of the poor who died for nothing.

Hopefully, the owners of that darkness will someday have a quiet moment and ask themselves a few honest questions on how they have used people – including using other people’s lives.

Barrack Muluka

SECRETARY-GENERAL, ANC

WASHINGTON DC

03 October 2019