Here Is Hon Moses Kuria’s Post That Went Viral, WHY He Will Oppose the Gender Bill

By Moses Kuria

I was heavily and deeply involved in crafting the 2010 constitution. The two thirds rule was intended to be a constitutional principle, a national inspiration not a constitutional provision or concrete article thereof. I support women empowerment and recognise the special contribution of women in this country. However next Tuesday I will OPPOSE the two thirds gender bill because

1. It will add 56 new members of parliament at a time the nation is in a Punguza Mzigo moment

2. It reduces a constitutional aspiration into a constitutional imperative

3. It ignores the fact that every MP should take care of all issues in their constituency irrespective of gender. I am the bonafide women rep of Gatundu South because I represent all issues dear to women

4. It ignores the fact that whereas we have the American Presidential system as the benchmark, there is no single women rep in the United States of America



#PunguzaMzigo #PundaAmechoka