Hon Moses Kuria is right, all women need is a level play field.

Moses Kuria is right, only that his words are laced with poor decorum. He has my support.

Constitution gave needless 47 seats called “Women reps” that men don’t compete for. Women on the other hand competes in all other electoral positions freely with men, selling their manifesto and majority defeat men even in unlikely places. Charity Ngilu a strong woman, made it as Kituyi Governor.

Women shouldn’t be protégés. They only need equal playing fields not more free positions. This constitution has several flows that must be revisited.

The move drives resentment, inequality and injustice to men at a time we’re pushing for a referendum to tame overblown public wage bill and an ever expanding public service caused by proliferation of new institutions.

WADAGI