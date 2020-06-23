Hon Moses Kuria, celebrated murder of Musando, deportation of Miguna now cries over death of democracy

Ruto-leaning politicians were the loudest supporters of Jubilee. Man. They used to talk SHIT. Man, they used to cheer the killing of babies, shooting of demonstrators and could talk a load of crap about Raila. You can’t blame them. They did it with the best intentions. They did it for the party. They did it for the love of their party leaders. Boy, they could gloat.

But in politics as in life, no good deed goes unpunished. The amount of poetic justice that Raila and Uhuru have served is overwhelming.

The amount schadenfreude those in NASA have been drinking is intoxicating.

Yet I dare not celebrate. Those we are humiliating today can morph into some scary creatures tomorrow.

But seeing Moses Kuria write essays on the death of democracy in Kenya is something I can sign up for. Seeing Ndindi Nyoro confused by getting what he asked for( a dictatorship to fix Raila) is something I live for.

Marsden Katana adds:

He’s consolidating his ‘Baron of Realm’ and ushering in a new era of political oligarchies..and there’s a deep history to that..

Debtors to Fortune Vs Debtors to Opportunity.

Uhuru Kenyatta is indepted to Fortune while Ruto is indepted to Opportunity..

And History has shown us it is through personal action that shapes one’s opportunity, without which the force of their spirit will be spent in vain… the opportunity will offer itself and without capacity for turning it to account been wanting..

Let Ruto face the reality: Uhuru Kenyatta will NOT support his presidential bid.

Two things.

One:His political legs are severely cut off, and here the ship has sailed off for the hunt of ‘Moby Dick’ the sperm whale.

He’d let go of his past mistakes and not focus much on the revengeful hunt for Moby Dick.. because it will end up in tears..

And while at it must keep this in mind:Fear is as dangerous enemy as resentment.

Two. Disband that cabal of hired mercenaries-the armour of others is too wide ,or too strait for us;it falls us,or it weighs us down.

We know he’s a man of quick wit.. don’t allow them to scatter your troops-the scattered and poor can never become dangerous.. keep them in subjection through their own fallacious ambition or fear of retrograde.

And since change always leaves a dovetail into which another will fit.

Name new Jubilee Asili officials by gifting both Baba Yao and Adan Duale political powers, by handing them the powers of political mouth piece..

Always remember: You are indepted to Opportunity NOT Fortune.

Adapted from Silas Nyanchwani FB post