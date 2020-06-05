Hon Moses Kuria begs Uhuru to open the country for business, says hunger and poverty may lead to a revolution

By Moses Kuria

Dear President Uhuru Kenyatta. Open up the country tomorrow. The hunger and poverty ravaging Kenyans is a recipe for a revolution. We will work together and support you fully in mitigation measures but we cant afford one more day of this curfew and lockdown. Open the country and the economy now. We cant afford this. Ignore the few elitist advisors and listen to us who interact with Wanjiku on an hourly basis. This hunger and poverty ravaging your people will haunt us forever. Tafadhali Mheshimiwa Rais

Well, following Kuria’s post on social media, several Kenyans joined and also urged the president to lift the curfew and open up the country for business and leave mwanainchi to take necessary precaution: Here are some of the comments:



Paulus WM: I agree. It is the high time we take responsibility as individuals to curb the spread…the government should play an enabling role, and we take the preventive measures…it is spreading fast, even with the measures in place, because Kenyans have started feeling the effects….not of COVID 19 on itself, but the measures in place to curb its spread….and are seeing the government measures oppressive…and law enforcers have taken advantage of the measures…and people have started doubting the numbers once again…..my take…I support.

Fredrick Odiwa: You are very right mhes, the truth of the matter is that wanjiku is suffering let him remove the curfew and ignore the so called day dreamers who even told us that the number of positive cases would rise up to 10k by the end of April. This projections never came to pass so we better accept the fact that the disease is here to stay and is up to us to take responsibility of protecting ourselves without the unnecessary restrictions.

Winnie Ngugi: Or maybe Uhuru wants us to be ranged by hunger to show the world how we are dying of his greediness akope pesa zakutusaidia. Dear Mr. president, we do not need your help all we need is freedom to do biashara kama kawaida. Even for those that you quarantined, atadawa ya homa hujawapea. Open up the country and see if we won’t manage with corona.



Martha JM Miano: Am sure you have collected enough intelligence that President Uhuru will open up the country tomorrow and you want us to believe that you asked for it….. We know you Kuria… Vuta bhangi polepole.



Obonyo Mbas Chuo: He should lock down the country until next year. Elections should be postponed to 2027. Let’s complete the journey with Uhuru Kenyatta.

Waiyaki Cate: Thats true,pple in nairobi are sleeping outside and hungry and yet upcountry they have homesteads. He should uplift curfew and lockdown since corona is not going anytime soon!

Peter Mwangi: You’re reasoning like a drunkard.

Anyway, who thought that someone like you would one day talk about revolution. Thinking that revolution can favor you is stupidity. You can be the first casualty of revolution. Be careful what you wish for. Curfew and cessation of movement should be extended.

Senji.

Clement Muchiri Mburu: From tomorrow Kenyans should really be worried. Kenya’s entire Covid-19 strategy has started to unravel. With the isolation centres at Mbagathi and Kenyatta University Hospital nearing full capacity and home care now on the cards, the forceful measures that include arrests for breaching curfew and wearing masks instantly become meaningless. If asymptomatic patients are being released to receive care at home, it would beat logic to continue to quarantine people so that they can be released into home care. The tragedy is that the lead time that curfews, cessation of movement and other measures bought the country to ready counties for admissions have gone to waste on the daily toting up of numbers. It is not even apparent that the 6,000 health care workers who were supposed to be employed were ever hired. Testing of health care workers was abandoned in favour of mass testing. In short, you are on your own. The government will soon blame citizens for the deaths that will follow, then we will be on an absolute auto pilot. Uhuru is happy that he has successfully contained William his biggest threat above Covid, so we are good to go. Back to your station everyone, mkutano imekwisha

Jose Iraitoh: For the first time i agree with this red eyed bull from Gatundu, but kuna place ametudanganya, ati “listen to us who interact wth wanjiku on hourly basis” hapa is a nooo, you only interact wth your family & only close friends who you drink together , konyagi quarta! wanjiku wanateseka uku ground pekee yao, Anyway ouru kenyassa open the country!