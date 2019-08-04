I love sex, your small dick can’t handle my game- Hon Millie Odhiambo humiliates Sonko badly

Hon Millie Odhiambo Mabona has told off Sonko, she confirmed she loves sex, good sex but it is non of Sonko’s business to know when and how she does it. The tough outspoken MP went on to tell off governor Sonko saying his utterances confirmed he had a micro dick (penis) that will never stand up to the challege/game. Read her post below:

By Millie Odhiambo Mabona

My good friend and young brother Sonko, let me tell you something, I am a lawyer- an intellectual if you may, who is also happily a pig while in politics. I am NEVER intimidated by bullies like you who thrive on populism devoid of intellect that often slut-shames women. My response to you will be both intellectual and pigerly. You can hire a lawyer to translate for you the intellectual bit. The pigerly bit of course needs no translation coz it’s your expertise.

1) Unlike you, I do not just yap at funerals. I pass laws that protect all children including children who are like Ken Okoth’s son. Go to the Hansard. You will find that I, Wakili Millie Odhiambo, pushed for Article 53 of the Constitution that protects Ken Okoth’s son. Once the DNA confirms that he is Ken Okoth’s son, he will be entitled under the succession law, to inherit from Ken’s estate. He is protected. He is covered.

2) In Law, a funeral or funeral service is not an instrument that confers legal rights. It might confer pigerly rights to drama and populism and nothing beyond that. Proper rights to inheritance are contained in Acts of Parliament or by courts in case of dispute. I have expertise in both which you do not have.

3) Currently we are pushing for an overhaul of the Children Act to ensure protection of all children including children whose parents are not married to each other in conformity with Article 53 of the Constitution.

4) Your unnecesary drama spiralled a behind the scenes series of events that resulted in Okoth’s body not being taken to Kabondo.

5) I have taken many mighty men to court (including MPs) and settled out of court with many in cases of parental support ( Including MPs, Cabinet Secretaries and Media personalities). I do not need to shout at funerals to get court orders.

6) I founded a child rights organization that has taken many parents ( including dead beat fathers) to court to force them to take care of their children. I do not need to shout it at funerals.

7) I have no legal, religious or cultural duty to declare someone a wife. While looking for women who have children with politicians, look for those politicians and other men and ask them to declare all their living and dead wives in all shapes and forms. I can only help by bringing a law once you are done with statistics.

Now to the pigerly bit you thrive in and to quote you ” Millie tunajua unafanyua”.

You said history never forgets so let me remind you that I have said before publicly that I love sex and I have sex.

Why should it be your headache who I have it with, how I have it or how often I have it. Such a knowledge my brother, can not help us deal with the cancer menace or joblessness in Kenya.

What I also know- men who are overly obsessed with demeaning women sexually, have either a coma or a fullstop where it matters. Real men have BOLDED EXCLAMATION MARKS in support of women.

Send your senji type bloggers I deal with one by one. I am a one woman army