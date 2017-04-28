Hon Kivai SLAPS Hon Francis Nyeze With FACTS on WHY Kamba Will Rally Behind NASA Raila Kalonzo come August 8

Let’s put this to bed, once and for all.

By B Kivai

NASA didn’t really have a different game plan. Endorsing Mundavadi would have looked safe, but he is a house negro, he doesn’t know much about the struggle outside the corridors of power, and he is painfully naive.

Weta is a better man, but he occasionally gets somersaults from his better half. Absolutely better half.

Kalonzo has grown up. He knows that ego doesn’t bring nduma on the table. He should have done what he just did ten years ago, and that would have saved us lotsa problems. He is double wiser, albeit not unscathed, as he got a good dosage from Kibaki before he was shrub-bed by Jubilee.

Kalonzo going for DP is a master gameplan because he is winning the love of many people who believed in him before 2007. It’s an important addition to his CV that he chose to put his weight behind RAO.

All said and done (or not), the most disturbing thing is the propaganda that Raila can never be president, even if he wins. I’d rate that as the biggest achievement by Jubilee, because it got many people swallowing the hook.

It doesn’t matter what anyone thinks. Jubilee has cluster-screwed this country and any option is better. (I should also point out to my MP, Michael Manthi that he will be dry-fucked by Jubilee come 8/8, and he will be the political prodigal son who will end up crying in the washroom).

We should also admit that the stakes are very high in this election. That is the biggest source of worry and fear for everyone. If NASA wins and the other side refuses to accept defeat, we will have zero options, absolutely zippo options. We have exhausted the two options we ever had; sharing power and going to the court.

The least we know is that NASA is a better option, you like it or not.