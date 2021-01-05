Hon Kangata should be praised for being open over death of BBI in Mt Kenya – Governor Mutua

SENATOR IRUNGU KANG’ATA SHOULD BE HONOURED AND REWARDED FOR RESCUING BBI

Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his perspective of BBI support in Mt. Kenya region, may be the best thing to happen to the Building Bridges Initiative.

What the courageous Senate Majority Chief Whip has done is vocalized the whispers that have been going on due to propaganda by opposers of BBI.

By speaking about the challenges as he sees them, he has issued a call to arms which has now made the BBI issue and its success, especially in Mt. Kenya region, an issue of debate and hopefully, action.

I am especially pleased that no less than 10 fellow Governors issued a statement due to Senator Kang’ata’s letter. They have said all will be well and I am sure they will now, more than before, ensure all will indeed be well. That is good for BBI.

So, instead of condemning and exerting pressure on my friend and fellow youthful leader Senator Irungu Kang’ata, we, who support BBI, should be honouring him. I support the BBI and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy and projects and anything that contributes to its success is welcome to me.

The letter also raises a few questions. For example, based on my previous experience working closely for President Kibaki, I am asking myself, is there a communication breakdown in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political organization? Who are the gatekeepers to the President?

I am also wondering, could this be a master political game initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to give him a good reason to rejig a few things? Well, it is a technique I have seen used effectively. Time will tell.

But, let me also stop speculating. The good Senator Kang’ata’s phone is off. If anyone gets in touch with him, please tell him I want to buy him a drink. He has made me proud.

Dr. Alfred N. Mutua, EGH,

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader,

Governor of Machakos & 2022

Presidential Aspirant.

January 5th, 2022