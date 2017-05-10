Hon David Osiany WEIGHS IN on Silas Jakakimba’s Suitability for EALA Nomination

OF THE EALA NOMINATIONS…

There has been an online push for my consideration for the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) seat, especially after Hon. Dr. Oburu Odinga rescinded his application for the seat. I bet the push by friends and supporters primarily stems from their belief in my talent and gift as a young leader which is humbling and I am grateful.

Moreover, I believe it is also largely attributable to a genuine disgruntlement following our unfortunately stolen victory in Rongo Constituency Parliamentary contest. It is a push driven by a desire to see justice done in a different form. I am honoured and deeply humbled by these sentiments and by your faith in me and I am thankful for your unwavering support.

However, my focus on the Rongo parliamentary seat unfortunately meant that I was unable to keenly follow through with an application for the EALA seat. As such, that pursuit may not be immediately viable.

On the other hand, I have been privy to the fact that my brother and friend Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba has continually harboured and carefully nurtured ambitions to serve Kenyans from the EALA House. Whereas I pursued an opportunity to serve my people and country from the hallowed chambers of the Kenyan parliament, Silas was keen on EALA from the onset. We nurtured these ambitions and encouraged each other as young leaders, hoping to get these platforms to champion for reforms.

Silas is certainly a talented, intelligent and accomplished young man. Just like a number of us, he has largely remained diligent and loyal to the party and the party leader even in stormy days. His nomination to EALA will thus be a great reward for both loyalty and talent. It will also go a long way in strengthening the resolve of other young loyalists and will indeed portray ODM as a party that values its young, loyal, and talented ones. It will reassure other young democrats that it is never in vain to remain true to the party.

As such, I wish to endorse #SilasJakakimba for the EALA seat. I hope the party finds him fit, recommends and supports his bid in parliament tomorrow. I wish you well nyakwar Dorina. To my kind supporters and friends, thanks for pursuing this quest but I assure you the light is not dimmed. It shall shine even brighter.

Signed

David Osiany

#ForwardsAndUpwards

