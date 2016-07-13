Hon Cyrus Jirongo BLASTS Ababu Namwamba, PAID by DP Ruto Ksh200M to Buy Luyha Leaders



Here are some of the quaotable quotes by Cyrus Jirongo regarding Ababu Namwmba exit from ODM.

“I and the late JJ knew it on the very day RUTO had a night meeting with 7 ODM Mps led by Ababu, Otuoma, Otchillo, Waluke and 3 others. The option of defecting directly to JUBILEE was ruled out for fear of that the Luhya citizens would ditch them like potatoes. Ababu was given a down payment of 200m to purchase the LPK from Julia and a further 100m to purchase more leaders . That very day each of the MPs in attendance was rewarded with fat brown envelopes.”

“Let me ask you, did you see Ababu in JJ’s burial?…and even up to now, has he given you a tangible reason for leaving ODM?….Now, if he says that there is no democracy in ODM where he is the SG, what post is he going to be given in JAP,by who?” Asked Jirongo.

“Let me tell you it is all about money..Julia has now refused to take 20m after she got wind that Ababu was given 200m, that’s why they visited Lusaka who told them to join JAP directly as NFK was folding up.. Otuoma is chickening out after Ababu refused to share the other 100m meant for purchasing more leaders. Ababu had told the other MPs that they are scheduled for more after their defection and that the cash available now is for purchasing the grassroot support through public meetings.

“They think getting a fanatical following is as simple as peddling lies, insulting Raila and giving out money….They will sink.”

