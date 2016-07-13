Kenya Today

Hon Cyrus Jirongo BLASTS Ababu Namwamba, PAID by DP Ruto Ksh200M to Buy Luyha Leaders

87 Comments


Here are some of the quaotable quotes by Cyrus Jirongo regarding Ababu Namwmba exit from ODM.

“I and the late JJ knew it on the very day RUTO had a night meeting with 7 ODM Mps led by Ababu, Otuoma, Otchillo, Waluke and 3 others. The option of defecting directly to JUBILEE was ruled out for fear of that the Luhya citizens would ditch them like potatoes. Ababu was given a down payment of 200m to purchase the LPK from Julia and a further 100m to purchase more leaders . That very day each of the MPs in attendance was rewarded with fat brown envelopes.”

“Let me ask you, did you see Ababu in JJ’s burial?…and even up to now, has he given you a tangible reason for leaving ODM?….Now, if he says that there is no democracy in ODM where he is the SG, what post is he going to be given in JAP,by who?” Asked Jirongo.

“Let me tell you it is all about money..Julia has now refused to take 20m after she got wind that Ababu was given 200m, that’s why they visited Lusaka who told them to join JAP directly as NFK was folding up.. Otuoma is chickening out after Ababu refused to share the other 100m meant for purchasing more leaders. Ababu had told the other MPs that they are scheduled for more after their defection and that the cash available now is for purchasing the grassroot support through public meetings.

“They think getting a fanatical following is as simple as peddling lies, insulting Raila and giving out money….They will sink.”

Comments

    • In terms of succession, if only he was wise, he could have groomed people like Ababu, Joho, etc.

      But a foolishman will never give space to other people. And foolishness is the Raila type of political mentality. He will be buried with ODM, He will never be president.

      Reply Report comment

  2. To ignorant pharao surpoters everyone that has a different opinion from the Lord of poverty king of tribalism and nepotism is a moocher bought by the jap ,pnu ect.

    Reply Report comment

    • Wafula if I was your dad I would have forced your mother to abort you with immediate effect. You sound like you are under presure under your ass.you die before Raila watch.enda ukalambe ababu and his team.bllody wafula.define 2 meanings of wafula,1 is you were born in rain,2 its when you roast live chicken minus feathers but chicken start running aimlessly 3 its to show your ass to people meaning you are acursed seed.

      Reply Report comment

  6. I don’t know why some of u should use profane language against other substantial leaders like raila. if ababu was bought then that’s the fact. odm will remain to be the strongest party in this country. even if jap comes from all sorts of life to be one, still odm Niko mbele

    Reply Report comment

  12. THE MEETING INCLUDED 7 FORMER MP’S & 5 SERVING MPIGS.
    AND A ‘carcinogenic wheel barrow’ GOVERNOR.
    EAGER FOR A SLICE OF €UROBOND LOOT.

    RAILA IS THE EPITOME OF DEMOCRACY & PLURALISM IN KENYA.

    Reply Report comment

  14. Raila started with Ruto en Mudavadi…………… But unfortunately they never. went far…………… Jirongo unangojaaaa nin………. Aliyeumwa na nyoka akiona nyasii…… You shall be surprised 2017 as u sink with Raila en u shall be buried 4ever

    Reply Report comment

    • Even the open things you can’t see clearly, are you myopic politically….. Where is Ruto now…n who is Mudavadi in Luhya politics only the he was demonized by Uhuruto coz of his egocentric nature-the love of money that led him to sell his birthright to akina Uhuru.

      Reply Report comment

    • Remember what Mudavadi said before ditching ODM. That Jubilee was trying all ways just to make sure that Him and Raila are divided. Didn’t that come to pass. Stop demonizing Raila all the time when you have been bribed to desert him.

      Reply Report comment

  15. I what I would like to say is that, do be confuse with the confusion people inthe confused party. I viewed short cut new at 1600hours, where Ababu telling the journalist, last time Raila visited budalangi was nine year down the line, when he came to seek for votes, forgetting 2014 September on seventh was with Raila??? Is Abby having forty wink when he talks? Total confused indeed and desparate

    Reply Report comment

  16. Ababu was too arrogant, now that he has been cashed by Wrap !mashamba ajue he has to carry ALL luhyas to Jap otherwise,he’s a walking couples, uzuri kura iko na wananchi,kuleni tuu abaa in go mkiletewa after all u are a trax payer ni pesa zetu,BT kura kwa BABA.

    Reply Report comment

  17. The famous hyenas are on the feasting spree…we have noted them,and by now they are history.we shall never join hands with people who have mismanaged our resources,presided over tribalism,etc. its ridiculous to learn that new fk hyenas have already dissolved their party to join jubelee while its pioneers are yet to resolve on dissolution..?bure kabisa,wanatuaibisha sie waluhya. We remain corded

    Reply Report comment

  19. Thats tangible western alliance void coming to rock reckless opposition diehards leaders i.e jirongo western you need to stand strong to like minded politician like namwamba we are keen for ur support n we wil appreciate ur epic support #namwamba tuko nyuma yako ngangari.
    We are in aheavy political ship countrywide#Jap

    Reply Report comment

    • Have you been handed a share of the loot or down payment….This controversial Ababu was in PAC committee remember but was sleeping on job n earning massively from taxpayers in the name of allowances….kuwa tu nyuma yake akugawia kitu kidogo but sio kura….

      Reply Report comment

  24. Assuming Ababu were given the alleged cash, what enrages Hon Chirongo? . Does he want to replace Namwamba. If so why not go for the post. It is vacant. But one thing is for sure;with all his financial muscle,courtesy of YK92, Chirongo has failed largely to make an impact in Luhya land.Out of such frustration he would hate to see an upcoming young leader like Namwamba attracting the attention of the Luhya as it is now. Hon Chirongo is not quite honest a leader. He campaigned against Musalia being with Uhuru and Ruto. As soon as Musalia left the duo,he Chirongo abandoned the call for Luhya unit and headed for the Lake . Opportunism, wasn’t. Assuming Ababu received the cash, will it destabilize the economy the way YK92 cash Mr. Chirongo was involved with did.The community yarns for true unity not mudslinging and jealousy.

    Reply Report comment

  25. We should think of electing leaders already endowed with resources,such leaders are not easy to buy and compromise.Ababu and company you will surely SINK politically.

    Reply Report comment

  26. And the truth be told. Thanks Jirongo for the brief. Let Ababu know that money can only buy the likes of him and not the Luhya world. He and the likes are cheap or political prostitutes as someone rightly put it and he cannot make the rest of the community sleep with whoever bought him. We are firm and never going to be turned around so easly as other communities have thought of us. If we are going to form a formitably Luhya unity then let us do it under some strong indivituals from the community and who cannot direct us towards the greedy communities in this country. As much as every person has a right of choice let them not claim to be taking whichiver direction for the purpose of the entire community.
    HOWEVER MANY TIMES RAILA IS GOING TO FAIL CLAIM THE PRESIDENCY I AM GOING TO FAIL WITH HIM BECAUSE HE HAS A PURPOSE FOR THIS GREAT NATION. AND NOT LIKE THE GREEDY ONES WE SEE AROUND.
    Goodbye good people

    Reply Report comment

  27. Why should you guys rubbish every fact that is directly interlinked to the exit of Ababu please give it a sober approach and u will retain ur regacy without u are just waiting for a rude shock come 2017

    Reply Report comment

  29. cyrus jirongo is a bitter person. He was the chairman of Y2K and Deputy President Ruto was his junior. jirongo had a lot of money from that project. Now he hates Ruto cause Ruto invested wisely in education and real estate. for jirongo invested in land and women. Now jirongos land is shared among his many wives so no proper income is coming. jirongo now is jealous coz ruto is growing more than him. so to be relevant he is trying to insult and accuse ruto on all his shortcomings.
    moral of the story invest wisely avoid many women they are after your money. education is better Ruto will be a Doctor soon as jirongo will be just another rumour monger. wivu no mbaya

    Reply Report comment

  30. Jirongo kudos, namwaya yuko kwa munada kweli. Namwaya is a sell out, no wonder luyha’s have been depicted as watu wa tumbo tu, I wonder whether they MPIGs from luhya land have looked at that advert of wafula and koimett, it reminds me of namwamba

    Reply Report comment

  31. Today kikuyus are impersonating in kenya today and claiming Raila is A tribalist forgetting how the goverment of Jubilee is bloated with kikuyus all over. and now they also claim they buy ODM MPS to unite kenya . You all must stop this foolishnes on Raila. with all these let me assusre you that we still luv him and the grave he shall be burried all of us shall squeeze in there for the mass burial.

    Reply Report comment

  33. Fellow Kenyans understand one thing God gave us this country as our own regardless, of our birth tribe to love one a nother,and the way we are using social media is not the best, let us reason as we respect our leaders pls i beg you fellow kenyans.

    Reply Report comment

  35. Jirongo is a very bitter man I cant understand why. He had his time when he made good money from Moi, why is he unhappy when others make money & succeed politically? If he knew ABABU has his political moves why not lure him to his party rather than insinuate of other parties ? Is Jirongo NOT the same person who called for Luhya union the other day? is Julia’s LPK not a party by a Luhya ?
    can we also say Jirongo is paid by Raila to assassinate Luhya union ?
    MIMI NAOMBA WALUHYA MUNGANE TAFADHALINI CHINI YA ANY PARTY, MUNATUMIWA VIBAYA,

    Reply Report comment

  36. Luhya community is not an handbag which every loot laden mpig can walk with boasting, Look @ what’s happening in Kisii,rejection in public ,what are luhyas doing with these opportunistic leaders. Are you happy to be entertained with extra lies??Otuoma ,Ababu n Waluke knows they are not going to be voted come 2017 hence the rush to make money nothing else….wake up precious people…

    Reply Report comment

  40. Ababs, Lusakas, kombos, and some luyia mps who have been bought are BURE KABISA. THEy are great Luyia sell outs for 200 Million only. This will not benefit any luyia person. These politicians know they will not be voted back in 2017 and that is why they are dangling luyias to jubilee to get retirement money. These MPS/governor are a disgrace to luyias and the best way is to be kicked out by voters in 2017.

    Reply Report comment

  43. Am a luhya but disPpointed and embarassrd and ashamed with my luhya leaders i thot namwamba was out to form a brand new party to be the third force in this country to unite all luhyas but wat am seeing is disguting !!!

    Reply Report comment

  44. Raila has done the majority of helpless Kenyans proud in our nation. He has fought n battles very very few compatriots could dare attempt; very true indeed .The activist Constitution we have is largely because RAO . Kudos baba. But sincerely, is he a Democrat. One would say yes because Raila said Kibaki tosha. But is it not true that democracy is about majority rule. That being the case, why does he, Raila talk about tyranny of numbers. Unfortunately Raila is very unlikely to win an election in Kenya. But if that were to happen and he had majority it the house, would he allow circumvention of the Supreme law which he would have sworn to defend. Government beware. Remove IEBC commissioners, at the behest of Odinga, using the Constitution.

    Reply Report comment

  46. Benalic, I tend to think so. Chirongo seems to be seeking relevance – which is OK – but in a very immature manner. He imagines that by making wild allegations against one of his own he gains a political mileage. If only he would sober up.

    Reply Report comment

  47. Wafula…..you are not wrong..you just found yourself in that cocoon of stupidity since birth.
    Let me just remind you one thing…money can buy a dog but not the waig of its tail.

    Reply Report comment

  48. Toboso, I stand to be corrected but, I guess that Chirongo is trying to catch Raila’s eye with the impending elections in mind. He lost, he is not sure of winning even this coming election , hence his desire to appear Raila’s spokesman so that he may get Raila’s election campaign support. Despite his bitterness and jealousy we wish him luck.

    Reply Report comment

  50. What a shame! only afew greedy individuals spoiling luhyas name. luhyas are not that cheap and desperate as you think, listen leaders who think you are the voice of lahyas, when the deal is too good think twice.

    Reply Report comment

  51. jirongo should be da last person talking about money changing hands. wewe nyamaza kabisa u r just lucky dat in kenya corrupt person’s are not killed dats y u are alive if it’s other countries u ud av bin Long dead.

    Reply Report comment

  53. sources have revealed that it was Ababu who betrayed Jacob juma to the jubilee govt that he was investigating Eurobond and soon he will be receiving crucia info.that why he didn’t attend Jumas funeral or burial coz he knew his greedy led 2 jumas death en thats why he was guilty.

    Reply Report comment

  55. I hear you Kenyan the question of RAO isn’t tribe but freeing common Kenyans look at the opportunities that has come his way if he would have been the likes of Ababu he would have run to them am also sure RAO will win this particular elections and this round no let up twice he won but wanted to understand the degree people who call themselves leaders respect systems and rule of law and has confirmed nothing of the sort so brothers the only opportunity to deliver ourselves from the hands of the ruling brother is through this loyal Kenyan RAO after him sioni

    Reply Report comment

  56. I agree with b. Omondi that we give our leaders the respect they deserve. But I wish he had added that our leaders too, should respect themselves by carrying themselves morally up-rightly .Dishonest, corrupt and suchlike leaders deny themselves opportunity for respect.I believe that respect is earned.

    Reply Report comment

  57. Is it true that if one has a party and the right of freedom of speech one can be allowed to make damaging and unsubstantiated claims against other Kenyans. I beg to differ. Unsubstantiated claims can not be gospel truth.

    Reply Report comment

  58. Raila is a seasoned and tested leader. defection of some people matters less to this guy. those who think Raila is finished by those who were bought should take time to revise history. its only Ruto who had some slight impact to ODM and I guess its because of letter R which they share in their names!.kindly not that Raila has always been, and will always be relevant even in grave. He hit the Kenyan political headlines during the Kenyatta’s error when he was below thirties not by being sycophant but by taking the bull by its head in standing for the truth. since then he has been fighting for Kenyans’ rights something that earned him relevance nationally and internationally. my fellow youths whom are seeking recognition by abusing the leaders you should think more than twice.

    Reply Report comment

  59. Fellow Kenyans, I see Gideon Moi as being as mischievous and jealousy as Jirongo is, if not worse. Gideon forced Kenyatta to decamp and form TNU. There was nothing Kenyatta did or said while in KANU that did not attract opposition of Gideon Moi. Kenyatta was in captivity. The same is being replicated to the DP Ruto who, luckily, is in a different party and is undoubtedly a smart politician . Unfortunately Gideon lacks charisma and tact. He is damn wealthy therefore able to feed and oil his poor constituents to vote him back in Baringo County.But does KANU under the leadership of Gideon Moi hope to form a government in Kenya some day? A mirage; but God’s miracle is a gracious option.

    Reply Report comment

  60. The truth is that JAP is already full house so i dont see how they will go for Namwamba. Ababu has seen the light at the end of the tunnel and knows very well Raila can never become president in Kenya. I do still wonder which calculations do Raila supporters do. Numbers never lie come 2017 its only endorsing our God given President Uhuru son ofJomo, then 2022 william Ruto. ODM endeeleni na maandamano tu. Foolish idiots

    Reply Report comment

  61. Thanks so much Cyrus Jirongo, let truth be told..and I think it is very unfortunate to Ababu Namwamba and Otuoma. Indeed, they have lost direction and completely losers. Let them carry their own cross..shetani ishindwa!!! let them go and go!!!

    Reply Report comment

