Hon Babu Owino Statement Over Court Of Appeal Election Petition Win

PRESS STATEMENT

My fellow residents of Embakasi East Constituency, Nairobi County and all Kenyans,

As you are aware, the Court of Appeal has today morning quashed High Court’s ruling that nullified my election as the member of Parliament for Embakasi East Constituency. Consequently, the Court has upheld my election as the validly elected MP.

On their ruling, Justices Mohammed Warsame, Daniel Musinga and Kathurima M’Inoti said the nullification of the results on account of recount and scrutiny was not founded in law.

Further, the Court affirmed that the irregularities noted in the results did not fundamentally affect the final outcome.

It’s a much welcome ruling, and a win for all residents of Embakasi East who exercised their supreme will in the August 8 elections.

I want to reassure all residents of Embakasi East that I’ll humbly serve all without any discrimination whatsoever.

I also call upon my competitors to join me in delivering the promises we all promised the electorate. Let’s embrace the spirit of the handshake and join the President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and Rt. Hon Raila Odinga in realizing the Big Four agenda.

I’d like to thank all who supported and firmly stood with me in this including my able lawyers led by Cde James Orengo, Jackson Awele, Mr Odhiambo and Edwin Sifuna, my lovely wife mama Fridah Ongili, family members, friends, patriots from all corners of this great nation and the always supportive Embakasi East constituents. Tusonge mbele.

Thank you all.

God bless Embakasi East

God bless Kenya.

TIBIM!

Signed Hon Babu Owino

Member of Parliament

Embakasi East