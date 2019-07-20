Hon Allen Gichui is the most useless Chairman ever of Law Society Of Kenya

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

Without equivocation, Allen Gichuhi will go down as the dumbest and most useless LSK Chair in history since the body was formed in 1948. His cluelessness is indescribably primitive. I am not a lawyer but sometimes It discombobulates me when I try to imagine what the lawyers were thinking when they allowedly elected this idiot despite my warning. Eric Mutua was the bestest.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is Kenya’s premier bar association, with membership of all practicing advocates. There are currently over 14,000 members.

Through its chairman who in this matter is Gichuhi, it has the mandate to advise and assist members of the legal profession, the government and the larger public in all matters relating to the administration of justice in Kenya. This black man in a white man’s skin has done neither of those.

It should be known that I am not a character assailant but Gichuhi lacks resilience and determination. His years of administration are a total waste. LSK needs a Moses that will come and renew its hope as the current ugly situation is unsustainable. If they want their integrity to remain intact, lawyers must get it right this time around by chasing away their comatose chairman.

During elections, I unavailingly forewarned lawyers that any mistake or self-inflicted naïveté for more of the same would spell dooms for LSK but they wouldn’t listen. Before voting, I advised them that anything that is contrary to accountability is an exercise in futility but they wouldn’t listen. Instead, they told me I am a foolish unlettered Banana peddler bankrupt of knowledge in matters law.

Credit to my Gusii ancestors, they have finally realised that “An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure” The gods have vindicated me.Thank goodness, the same learned friends have given me clean bills of health and character.

For those of his supporters who are ignorantly corded with the status quo, I pity them.

Lawyers owe it as a national responsibility to conscientize their leaders and educate themselves with sincerity of purpose to put JSC back in the right tracks.

The absence of collective shame of JSC leadership and the twisted minds of its officials are painfully a concern for national interest.

The ugly events of the past years since Gichuhi took over as LSK chair are strong indications that the the body needs surgical operations through a credible leader.

Long story short, when the head of a fish is rotten, other parts will be unfit for human consumption. Okiya Omtatah must do something.

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii County)