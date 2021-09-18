HOGWASH: DP Ruto’s chicken lay 150,000 eggs a day, translating to 1.5million- total lies, bullshit !

This nonsense that Ruto’s chickens lay 150,000 eggs a day and that that translates to Kshs 1.5 million a day is hogwash . Let’s assume that is even be true..

Now growing chicken or maize or casava or mangoes or cabbages or Bananas in large scale is not an issue for most Kenyans. Far from it !

The big issue is where to sell eggs, casava, cabbages or maize or bananas. In Nairagie Enkare we grow wheat and maize and potatoes on large scale.

If you have no connections to get tenders to supply your produce, middle men come to buy your produce at a throw away price .. Yours is perennial lamentations about poor prizes..

Sometimes the man with tender from the government say to supply eggs at army barracks across the country or maizes at the NCPB is the one who buys your produce and resell it to the government 3 times the prize..

That is the difference between hustlers at the highest level of food chain and those who are at the lowest level of food chain like Francis Githinji Wambūgū …pole ndugu!

Maasais and Somalis and Boranass and Rendiles have a lot of goats . They hawk their goats in the streets of Nairobi …..They cannot get tenders to supply goat meat in prisons barrack or universities ..

If you are a hustler, and whose role model is Ruto, you just keep chicken and produce as much eggs …zitaharibikia kwa shba lako or you will be forced to sell them to Ruto or Farouk.

Gnamokode !

By Lempaa Suyuanka via FB

Abdulahi Abdisalam says:

No one has a problem selling their produce to the big boys like Ruto, because even if you were given the tenders they service, you can’t meet the requirements, , and that’s how business is done world over….do you ask the people who export fruits from kenya that you wan’t to take your 20 crates to the U.S or U.K directly???you are really torturing yourself with this hatred for Ruto…jealousy kills, you should be happy when people you know are doing well, like when Ruto is almost becoming the president coz one day, you might need him…