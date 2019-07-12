Hilarious! Question that Hon. Ichungwa failed to answer from DP Ruto, SYCOPHANTIC FOOL?

By Mimio sio Wanjiku via fb

When he toured Makueni, Dr. William Ruto asked the Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, ‘your Excellency, how do you manage to run such an effective and efficient county government?’

‘Simple’, the governor replied, ‘just surround yourself with intelligent people’.

‘How do I know the people around me are intelligent?’, Dr. Ruto asked.’

‘Just ask them intelligent questions and if they answer correctly, then you know they are intelligent’, replied Prof. Kibwana and then called Adeline Mwau, the deputy governor and asked her, ‘Adeline, your parents have a child, the child is neither your sister nor your brother, who is the child?’. ‘The child is me’, Adeline replied.

‘You see’, Prof. Kibwana told Dr. Ruto, ‘that is how I know my people are intelligent.’

On return, Dr. Ruto called Kimani Ichungwa and asked him, ‘Bwana Ichungwa, your parents have a child, the child is neither your sister nor your brother, who is the child?’. After serious thinking and scratching his head, Ichungwa is unable to get the answer, he tells the Deputy president to give him some time to think. He goes around asking all his Jubilee friends but he is unable to get the answer. At the parliamentary urinals, he meets Ndindi Nyoro and asks him, ‘bwana Nyoro, your parents have a child, the child is neither your sister nor your brother, who is the child?’. ‘Simple’, Nyoro replies, ‘the child is me’.

Amused with himself, Ichungwa walks to Dr. Ruto and says, ‘I now know the answer, the child is Nyoro’. ‘You fool, Dr. Ruto replies, the child is not Nyoro, the child is Adeline Mwau.’