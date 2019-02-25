Hilarious! Open letter to CS Amina Mohamed

By Nashon Omari

Mama,I know this may find you in your sober relaxed moods,

All through I have been knowing you as a respectable woman of great deeds,

You have always been a good example ,a role model to our girls,

A rare breed of amazing pulchritude with brains,

An attribute that most of our ladies with great physique lack,

But today,am so sad and disappointed,

Someone must have misled you.

I heard that you are soon arresting comrades with HELB default,

Comrades of which life after campus has been nothing but a nightmare,

Comrades who have been tarmacking in search of jobs,

Comrades who have first class Hons degrees as a decoration,

Comrades whom you deny jobs and employ,recycle old folks,

Comrades who have turned into petty hustlers,

This must be the biggest joke of the century.

Mama,why is it so easy to arrest poor and broke ones,

Why is it so simple to cast a jail spell on them,

Why is it so quick to make such a decision,

Yet you do not deal with corrupt cartels,

Yet those in NYS scandal are free citizens,

Yet the Eurobond saga still reigns and none gets arrested,

Mama,this is not fair at all…

See Mama,the HELB defaulters are the sons and daughters of the land,

Ones whom ‘JAB’ admitted to do courses that now CUE terms obselete,

Ones who did Bachelors Degrees in fisheries thinking they will fish money after campus but ended up fishing frustrations,

Ones whom you promised employment after campus but the famous 5 years experience keeps them asunder,

Where will they get the experience if they worketh not,

Or is there a place where you can buy experience??

Why don’t you provide jobs and see if the loans won’t get paid…

Why would you want to kill an already dead lion?

Why continue offering higher education to graduates you can’t employ??

Why Mama why??!!

Mama,I wish you could know the problems comrades go through,

They not only have HELB loan to repay,

But also Branch, Tala,Okash,Mshwari,Timiza,Fuliza, just to mention,

Tala and Branch have tried,to an extent issuing threats but in vain,

Mama,they wish to pay the loans but deep down their pockets are just dry,

Go slow on them,arresting won’t add up but help them with free inmate food.

I wish you knew first where the HELB money drained to,

Apart from the fee deducted amount,

The remaining financed all fancy comrade things,

It played a great role in sleepovers on Fridays,

It sustained campus based serial marriages,

It made clubs richer and richer daily,

So Mama if there is a place you need to go for HELB money is the Kenya Breweries,

These guys took a larger share of it,let them repay!!

Mama Amina,let me put my pen down since am tired and hungry,

Am not a comrade anyway, just a P1 teacher I have no job,I have no money,all I have is passion for arts and guts to write to you as I feel for comrades that I never got a chance to be.

Before you finalize on arresting comrades,think on their plight,

Help them get employed by creating jobs,

Convince your “Boss” to find them jobs as they promised,

I know you won’t let me down coz mothers are capable of anything.

Lastly,comrades are the Fourth arm of government,

Treat them well, help change their lives,

Finance them and encourage self employment

They are the same ones whom you use during campaigns.

Don’t forget so quick…

Thanks and hope this message gets down into your nerves.

As I told you am hungry, let me go look for ‘Chapati Surwa’.

#Comradesvoice.

#IfikieAminaMohammed.