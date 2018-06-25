Hilarious: Hon Mirsha Apologizes To His Residents For Not Deliverying Yellow yellow Ladies To Single Men

Hon Onyango Ochieng

This crook kneeling down is Kaseses MP Hon. Swarup Mirsha. During the campaigns, he had promised to bring every man (single) a beautiful voluptuous wife from Nairobi.

He had told villagers how Nairobi is capital of all thighlicious single ladies, who are 70 times more than men.

He told them how in Nairobi its easy to knock 35 single ladies while walking on the streets than it is easy to see a man wearing a brown leather jacket.

He told them how Nairobi men are spoilt for choices and he was going to tap a spillover of that enjoyment and bring it to the village.Men were extremely enthralled,enthused and elated.

To sweeten the deal, he used the song “all the single ladies” to win the heart of male voters, as they regularly chanted back “ALL the single ladies”. He did not stop there, he went on to promise a cow for every home and a milk pipeline that would connect the entire village, carrying milk to Brookside or KCC deport. This pipeline was to have a meter for every homestead to account for their milk supply. He did not stop there, he promised to bring smart digital TVs to every home and ensure they watch World Cup from the comfort of their living rooms using either solar or electricity. Locals were happy but men were HAPPIEST. On this day he was begging for forgiveness after men lost patience, and asked him “Its 10 months, where are the juicy girls you promised or you’ve joined greedy Nairobi men to enjoy them on your own or they are still walking for 40 years like Moses and his gang during the exodus”. The man went on his knees like a cornered witch and started pleading for forgiveness, he blamed Satan for his slip of tongue. He said, the TVs and the cows were hijacked high seas by Somali pirates and that all efforts to rescue the consignment have failed after Trump refused to send USA NAVY SEALs.