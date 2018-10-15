DP Ruto Cornered, Fails To Answer Five Questions Over 50m to Harambee Stars

By Wahome Thuku

DUE to a very tight schedule, I couldn’t watch the Kenya-Ethiopia match. Congrats to our young men.

Having said that, now explain to me quietly without drama or emotions because Iam not so enlightened on this.

1. Where (in which kitty) does the Kenya government have Ksh50 million to reward a team for victory? As in “I have the money, you win I give you but if you lose I don’t”.

2. How exactly is that money budgeted in Treasury?

3. Exactly how much then, is in that ” victory award kitty? 50m? 100…,1billion?

4. Who exactly is accountable for that money. Who is this silly PS who will append his/her signature for 50m to be given to Harambee Stars only to face “abuse of office” charges tomorrow?

5. How does a 50m reward become available on one side when on the other side, many national sports teams have to be rescued by individuals due lack of funds.

IF its William Ruto’s 50m personal cash (he doesn’t use cheques) I have no problem. His chicken business did better than Safaricom Inc.

IF its GoK’s money tell me which PS will sign it out. Forget who made the pledge, forget which athletes have been rewarded in the past, just give me the NAME of that PS who will release or who has already released the 50m

I HOPE I’m still tribal when I say that the government has Ksh50m to reward Harambee Stars for playing football well, but it can’t p

ay maize farmers who genuinely toiled and supplied their harvest to NCPB. Speaking on NCPB payout I will be saying something shortly to elaborate what I have been saying since morning.

A SENIOR govt official was charged in court recently over the NCPB maize scandal. According to those in the real know, the officer was instructed “by word of mouth” to authorise payment of cash to A, B, C, D…. No phone calls, no written instructions…You can take that from me because I have better info network than many of you. Don’t ask who instructed him, or when or where, just take what I have told you or leave it. Unless you are looking for an answer which will hurt you. I can only add that the instructor was the one Uhuru was referring to when he said at the Nairobi show, “mlipe tena muone”.

NOW, if I was a State officer and the President himself (Uhuru or any other) directed me to release any money promised in a roadside, populist declaration, I would demand a written instruction. And Im talking about the President, not even his juniors. Article 135 of our constitution says, “A decision of the President in the performance of ANY of the functions of the President… shall be in writing and shall bear the seal and signature of the President.

I will tell you why that Article came to be. When Kibaki took over in 2002, over 100 senior and junior govt officials and parastatal heads were taken to court on abuse of office for making arbitrary payments during Moi era. They all claimed they were called and instructed by Moi to make the payments. Moi ” jumped” all those cases and disowned them leaving them to roast on their own. Yet its true, Moi instructed most of them to make the payments.

The point is home