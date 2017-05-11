HARDBALL POLITICS: Open Letter to VOTERS in Mt Kenya Region

This is an open letter to the Mount Kenya voters. They say that in politics, interests are superior to party loyalty and it is within that truism that I pen this piece. We all know that your 2022 horse suffered a colossal defeat in the just concluded Jubilee gubernatorial contest but it doesn’t have to end there. Kindly listen to me.

The Deputy President deployed his Houdini tricks and managed to stiff-arm Peter Kenneth in Nairobi. For that we say sorry but as we all know, sorry doesn’t count. We in the NASA coalition have better ideas that will not only champion your interests but ensure that we all receive our desired results.

In the unlikely event that the President gets a second term, his deputy will inevitably come knocking for a ten- year old presidential promissory note that we all know that you don’t intend to cash. And that is where we in NASA wish to offer a bargain that will not only deny him that opportunity but also ensure that your worst nightmare doesn’t come to pass.

If you vote for NASA, concede defeat and then handover to Raila Odinga in a peaceful transfer of power, we will all waltz away in victory and watch the deputy President stand alone in disbelief! Why? If you circle back to history, Raila has zero bones to pick with you as a community and has never done anything antagonistic to the community as a whole.

Translation? You all will be safe under a President Odinga for you go way back in history.

What’s more? The history between the Odingas and Mount Kenya will go through a moment of political catharsis that will strengthen Kenya for ages! After all, think about a Kenyatta scion handing over to an Odinga scion! Talk about rich history!

The other guy is the proverbial third wheel in a bicycle struggling to stay relevant. The goal will be to secure a safe landing for the Kenyatta scion while consigning the toughtalking imposter to political oblivion!

An Odinga presidency will take away the impending political nightmare encapsulated in the verbal chemist that is doubling up as your surrogate.

I will not waste digital ink detailing your beef with the imposter because you have a better catalogue than I do. But I urge you to nip this in bud as early as August 8th so that you can spend the years to come in pure bliss.

The choice is yours and i am convinced that you will do the right thing.

Yours truly,

Nicco Machiavelli