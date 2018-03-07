“The Hard Fact About Raila And The Luyha That Musalia,Weta, Ruto Must Know

By Kamasasa Eprahim

2013 UDF (Musalia) had a coalition with NFK (Eugene). Raila still beat that Luhya coalition.

If today Musalia+Wetangula+Eugene+Lusaka na kadhalika makes a second Luhya political coalition and front one of their own to Vie as president, still Raila Amollo Odinga will beat them in Luhyaland.

It’s as simple and bitter as that. Kwa hivyo, the boys tipsy of splashing Raila with insults should crawl slowly. Siasa sio domo. It’s courageous actions. Tough risk. I love my Musalia, my Wetangula, my Lusaka, My Eugene but we must tell them the truth. One day, one of them will become Kenya president. It’s soon. So SOON. Just a little patience.