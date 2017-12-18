Kenya Today

EXPOSED: What Will Happen July 2018; Defections To Jubilee, Cracks To Emerge As Mt Kenya And Gideon Moi Converge….

POLITICAL FORECAST.

By mid-2018 NASA would have lost all the so-called Independent candidate MPs to Jubilee,all NASA-affliated MPs except perhaps those of ODM would have become Jubilee-damu.

The Council of Governors (CoG) would have become vassal Jubilee sub-head men and Raia would have been isolated,shunned and even ostracized!Despite all this, cracks in Jubilee would have been evidently discernible because of the Gideon Moi factor and the unpredictability and dishonesty of leaders from the Slopes.

William Ruto would have forged unassailable alliances with leaders from Western in readiness for his shot at the presidency in 2022.

Looting would have gone a notch higher,foreign debt doubled but economic development would still be stagnant.

Meanwhile, Kenya would be trotting towards an almost one-party state!

  2. Ruto will marry into Western & Ukambani. Cornered, Gema shallve no option but to stay in the Ruto Union. If Uhuru tries to shortchange Ruto by selling Gideon to the Gema, the vote will be divided but to Rutos advantage. Remember Central Kenyans don’t follow Leaders blindly but for Economically strategic reasons. So Uhuru follows the crowd and not the other way round. In short, Gideon has no chance anywhere near Muranga or Meru

  4. This site have failed terribly in trying to sell Raila, now you are trying to split jubilee. Sorry, Jubilee is firm and strong., u shall fail again. I know Kikuyus will vote for Ruto not out of fear but out of choice… To disapprove pretenders like this media

    • assasination plans underway just like it happened to saitoti and nkaisery he wont see 2022 wait,watch and see.the first one was to happen during the cost trip but he was alarted earlier.mnaona akiropokwaropokwa siku hizi?

  7. even if jubilee leaders will split , voters will vote for Dp Ruto in 2022. also He Will Get Massive From Nyanza And Western Since Dp Ruto Support Hon.Raila Odinga In 2007 Until He was almost jail in ICC,,,he wll be in statehouse wapende wasipende comes 2022.

