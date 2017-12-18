EXPOSED: What Will Happen July 2018; Defections To Jubilee, Cracks To Emerge As Mt Kenya And Gideon Moi Converge….

POLITICAL FORECAST.

By mid-2018 NASA would have lost all the so-called Independent candidate MPs to Jubilee,all NASA-affliated MPs except perhaps those of ODM would have become Jubilee-damu.

The Council of Governors (CoG) would have become vassal Jubilee sub-head men and Raia would have been isolated,shunned and even ostracized!Despite all this, cracks in Jubilee would have been evidently discernible because of the Gideon Moi factor and the unpredictability and dishonesty of leaders from the Slopes.

William Ruto would have forged unassailable alliances with leaders from Western in readiness for his shot at the presidency in 2022.

Looting would have gone a notch higher,foreign debt doubled but economic development would still be stagnant.

Meanwhile, Kenya would be trotting towards an almost one-party state!