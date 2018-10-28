The Handshake Will Not Solve Economic Mess Caused By Jubilee Plunder, Unemployment Hits Highest Levels Ever

By Ephy Njega via FB

This country has only been creating around 10% formal jobs out of total employment for the last forty years. Over 50% of these formal jobs are very poor quality jobs that can’t guarantee a decent livelihood.

The few quality jobs available make education sinfully competitive. Things are worse today in the context of rising population and a nonperforming economy.

We have never had such ‘stupid’ leaders as we do in today’s Kenya. Leaders should work towards creating an economy where everyone can afford decent livelihood regardless of what grades one attained.

What hope is there when leaders can’t understand basic concepts or interpret simple issues correctly?

You can’t blame people for chasing grades when you have created an economy where only the top academic cream can dream of good jobs which are not even guaranteed.

Chances of making it economically are diminishing. Opportunities remaining are looting, begging, betting and conning. What kind of an economy or country will come out of such activities?

How many of these so called leaders can take their kids to TVET institutions they keep talking about? They don’t even take their kids through our education system yet they can comment on it all day. Just because you have made it through looting doesn’t mean working hard has run out of fashion.

Your children can succeed with low or no grades since you have stolen enough to last for generations. What about the poor who can only bet on education to survive?

We should work on changing the structure of our economy instead of focusing on non-issues and sideshows.

I have been thinking about the reasons why the government is still unwilling to acknowledge the difficult economic situation we are in yet they are not campaigning for office as was the case a few years ago.

I am almost reaching the scaring conclusion that these people are so clueless that they do not even realise the precarious state we are in.

Their high salaries that do not correlate with economic performance and the opportunities to steal have blinded these people from reality. When they say the economy is booming they actually believe it. They are not joking.

The implication of this is that these people are ill prepared to deal with a full-blown economic crisis. When that happens, they will make panicky decisions that will make a bad situation worse. As always, STAY PREPARED.

