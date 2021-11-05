“Ground ya Nyeri inasema Raila Tosha”, Vocal Mount Kenya MP says

BY Ngunjiri Wambugu

#LISTENINGTONYERITOWNGROUND

As we all know – 😉 – over the last 5 days I have deliberately been engaging men, women & youth of all walks of life across Nyeri Town – to #listen – again – to what they want me to do as we head into 2022.

I thought I was #100% sure of what the ground was saying before I went out. I must admit – honestly – however, that I am genuinely surprised at the clarity of what the ground knows. And of what they expect me to do about it.

#InSummary

1. I was told that if I make the mistake of leaving Jubilee – or stop working with Uhuru Kenyatta – I should not dare run for Nyeri Town MP in 2022. I was reminded that I was elected on Jubilee in 2017 – and that I committed to work with Uhuru until 2022. I was reminded that Nyeri people are children of #MauMau, and we hate sell-outs.

2. I was also told that in 2022 Nyeri Town people will elect a President who will guarantee them safety and peace; as the first requirement. Everything else is secondary. On that basis I was categorically informed that Nyeri Town will support the Presidential candidate #InWhoseHandsWeAreSafe.

3. I was told – again categorically – that if the options in the 2022 ballot are Raila and Ruto. They then told me that when electing leaders one must evaluate each candidate based on how they behave at their worst. We have memories of both of these men, at their worst. We have seen Raila at his worst. We have also seen Ruto at his worst. The ground thinks that Raila, at his worst; is better than Ruto, at his worst.

The Ground Has Spoken:

Meanwhile;

Yesterday I started recruiting young men from my constituency into #JeshiYaJubilee. Hii itakuwa #TeamKubwa.

At 7.30am – as usual – I convened the #MtKenyaJubileeCaucus that meets every Thursday morning.

Now @ #JubileePartyConsultativeForum on the plan for the #JubileePartyNDC coming up this month.

#MaunduNoKahora

#JeshiYaJubilee

#Inawezekana

#Kieleweke