Governors blasted for “devolved” greed

Kenyans on twitter have told off governors and politicians at large to stop misusing public resources.

Netizens who seemed annoyed with the latest move by governors demanding more allocation argued that nothing more should be added to the looting spree group of county managers.

Here are some of the reactions and sentiments from famous KOT:

In Nairobi county, the governor has been illegally pocketing Sh69 million annually since he came into office. There are numerous illegalities which have been uncovered by the auditor general. Kama Kidero anajibu mashtaka, yako pia inakam. #DevolvedGreed pic.twitter.com/d3fk3fGqvo — Felix Mutua🗨️ (@FelixMu28970705) July 15, 2019

It's all United greed mps need more money governors want more funds devolved where as the big agenda is to pocket some , all the same #DevolvedGreed remains might have debris landing on walala hoi door steps — data boy (@ngungatonym) July 15, 2019

This misplaced idea that Raila must oppose for their to be an opposition should be dropped like an hot potato It is not cast on stone that Raila must always be in the opposition. One day he may be President, who will oppose then?@Nyamwanda @Asamoh_ #DevolvedGreed @steveogollaw — Abala Kinyua (@AbalaKinyua) July 15, 2019

#Ruto was to mediate over the revenue division bill and I was made to understand that there would be no crisis. Does it mean he failed in his bid? #DevolvedGreed — Paul. R. O. Sewe (@SewePaul20) July 15, 2019

Sen Kindiki Kithure landing at a local school for class room construction…#DevolvedGreed pic.twitter.com/VdUVB4PSo6 — Kajiado Finest (@KajiadoFines) July 15, 2019

Do you see what I am seeing???? #DevolvedGreed pic.twitter.com/PrXD6LXsyF — Real Martoh 🇰🇪 (@realmartoh) July 15, 2019

We are living in a country where EVERY penny must be milked from the mwananchi ndo wadosi wakule… This must come to an end #DevolvedGreed pic.twitter.com/RlKiaPrZZA — Real Martoh 🇰🇪 (@realmartoh) July 15, 2019

#DevolvedGreed

Ati Because national government has secret budget to run crucial national functions, Sonko created a secret fund …now this is being used to run a criminal enterprise. Sonko boys pic.twitter.com/oKv9YB8U7I — Kenya (@KenyaFire) July 15, 2019

This woman Kirinyaga Gov She thinks that she is fit to be the second most powerful person in the Country come 2022 yet she is unable to manage Kirinyaga County… As of now health services are paralyzed #DevolvedGreed pic.twitter.com/HwdhJxUuhh — Analyst (@Analyst_Ke) July 15, 2019

Kenyans are suffering yet when they read the newspaper, they find the leaders pushing for more money. #DevolvedGreed pic.twitter.com/6a4M4pTW9E — kennedy Gichuru (@gichurukenny) July 15, 2019

MCAs in every county in the country have turned to looting and robbing county resources. #DevolvedGreed pic.twitter.com/9j7v6ELHlQ — kennedy Gichuru (@gichurukenny) July 15, 2019

Governors are using the county assemblies to sanction their unsupported expenditure #DevolvedGreed pic.twitter.com/VWiYaHQTDH — Kevin Munyui (@ismunyui) July 15, 2019