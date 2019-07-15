Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Governors blasted for “devolved” greed

Governors blasted for “devolved” greed

1 Comment

Kenyans on twitter have told off governors and politicians at large to stop misusing public resources.
Netizens who seemed annoyed with the latest move by governors demanding more allocation argued that nothing more should be added to the looting spree group of county managers.

Here are some of the reactions and sentiments from famous KOT:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies