Governor Okoth Obado Statement Following Murder Of Sharon Otieno And Arrest Of His PA Michael Oyamo

GOVERNOR OKOTH OBADO STATEMENT

“Let me take this opportunity to condole with the family of the late Sharon Otieno. The murder of Sharon was shocking, brutal and a sign of heartlessness in our society. I must strongly condemn this heinous act.

Following this death, and that my name has been falsely mentioned by some quarters. Therefore, so far, my version on this matter is with police.

I appeal to our political leaders not to politicise this issue. We must show our political maturity and allow the detectives to effectively investigate the matter.

Finally, I urge the people of Migori; especially my supporters to remain calm and united in peace for the prosperity of our county. I know I am innocent and together we shall succeed in this.

Thank you and God bless you all.”